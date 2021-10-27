Sports
Mohammed Shami: Haters, Mohammed Shami is tougher than you think | Cricket News
A game of cricket can be won or lost, and it doesn’t matter much more than a day or two. But hate remains. Like the smell of rot that cannot be hidden by the perfumes of Arabia.
The unprecedented online attack, because of his faith, on Mohammed Shami, who did not do well like all his team members against Pakistan, could be bad enough to break him.
You probably can’t question the first pacer in all formats when he says ‘enough is enough’ and decides to leave the game in the middle of a World Cup after this brutal attack. But if you know Shami, you can bet he won’t.
The native of Uttar Pradesh, who went to Kolkata as a young boy to earn a living as a cricketer, is nothing but a fighter. Be it injuries, religious bigotry, family issues or weight issues – Shami has always been on a very difficult road from the time the arc lamps were on him. In 2016, Shami was attacked by Muslim fundamentalists just for posting a photo of his wife without a burqa. Two years later, his personal life took a turn for the worse and there was a point where it seemed like his international career might be over.
It was right after that tumultuous stage in his life that he went to England and confronted the media after he played a brilliant spell at Edgbaston. Even the Indian media apologized a little for asking him the inevitable question, but Shami almost took it upon himself to talk about it. “The problems in my personal life gave me the strength to fight even harder to prove myself on the pitch,” said Shami. He ran the conversation.
And now it’s a filthy attack just because some of the Indian cricket consumers didn’t have a Sunday night that they had planned for themselves.
The fact that Pakistani opener Mohammad Rizwan, who ripped into Shami with the bat on Sunday, tweeted on Tuesday: “The kind of pressure, struggle and sacrifice a player must endure for his country and his people is immeasurable. @Md-Shami11 is a star and indeed (one) of the best bowlers in the world. Please respect your stars. This game should bring people together and not divide them #Shami #PAKvIND,” can help fuel the bigots.
The kind of pressure, struggle and sacrifice a player must endure for his country and his people is immeasurable https://t.co/2TRdTAjrTU
— Mohammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) 1635237793000
But the team management hopefully knows the importance of Shami and they will probably do their best to keep the pacesetter away from it.
In any case, mentor MS Dhoni would. He, as captain, had convinced a semi-fit Shami to play through the pain in the 2015 ODI World Cup which aggravated his injury and as a result he missed a year of international cricket. For the sake of India!
And that brings us to the least important part of the whole Shami story – his current T20 form. He gave away 43 runs from his four overs against Pakistan, leading to an argument that the paceman is not suitable for T20s.
Shami’s recent record in IPL, however, suggests otherwise. In six matches for Punjab Kings in the UAE, Shami took 11 wickets at an average of 14.64 and economy of 6.71. So if current form is to be taken into account, Shami, along with Jasprit Bumrah, will be the two bowlers who walk into the team every day.
But it’s his mind that must have taken the beating and we’ll know in a week if he made it through.
