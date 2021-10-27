SEC Football by the Numbers: Top 10 of Week 8

On the eighth Saturday of the SECs 2021 season, Alabama defeated Tennessee 52-24, Ole Miss defeated LSU 31-17, Mississippi State defeated Vanderbilt 45-6, and Texas A&M defeated South Carolina 44-14 in league games. Arkansas defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 45-3 in a non-conference game. Here are 10 numbers on the SECs Week 8 games:

1 SEC road game has provided a larger margin of victory for the state of Mississippi than the Bulldogs 45-6 victory over Vanderbilt in Nashville on Saturday. The only conference game in which Mississippi State has beaten an SEC rival worse on its home turf is a 47-7 win over Kentucky in Lexington on October 29, 1994.

2 Conference games in this century where the winning team had a minimum of 12 penalties and the losing team had no more than two. On Saturday, 12 penalties for 106 yards were marked against Ole Miss, but that didn’t stop the Rebels from taking a 31-17 win over LSU, which had two penalties for 16 yards. The only other league game since 2000 in which a team overcame such a penalty loss came when LSU defeated Alabama 41-34 on November 3, 2007. The Tigers had 14 penalties for 130 yards and the Crimson Tide had two penalties for 15 yards .

3 Consecutive Texas A&M games have at least one TD each for RB Devon Achane, WR Ainias Smith and RB Isaiah Spiller. On Saturday, Achane scored on a 35-yard run, Smith had a 95-yard run return for a TD and Spiller scored on a 1-yard run. That came after Smith got two TD passes, Achane ran for two TDs and Spiller had a TD run in a 35-14 win over Missouri on October 16 and Smith caught two TD passes, Spiller ran for a TD and Achane kicked off returned 96 yards for a TD in a 41-38 win over Alabama on October 9.

3 Alabama games in this century have at least 33 first downs for the Crimson Tide and no more than 10 for its opponent, including Saturday’s 52-24 win over Tennessee. With 33 first downs to the Volunteers 10, Alabama more than doubled Tennessee’s time from 40:26 to 7:34. The previous game in which Alabama had such a first-down split also came against Tennessee in the Tides 45-7 win in 2017, when the first-down tie was 35-7. The other Alabama game since 2000 with such a first-down difference was a 59-0 victory over Vanderbilt in 2017, when the Tide had 38 first downs and the Commodores three.

3 Took a 14-0 lead over Ole Miss for LSU when Tigers QB Max Johnson was intercepted by Rebels S Tysheem Johnson on a four-goal pass. Ole Miss scored the next 31 points en route to a 31-17 win. At first possession, LSU drove 90 yards in nine games to take a 7-0 lead. On their second possession, the Tigers had a first loss at the Ole Miss 6-yard line after moving 67 yards in 10 games. But LSU only got three runs to 3 before LSU passed on a field goal and Johnsons interception gave Ole Miss the football at his 1-yard line. That possession gave the Rebels a field goal, and the three then ended with touchdowns.

15 Yards were what South Carolina’s offense had to show for the first three quarters of work in a 44-14 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday. At the end of three quarters, the Gamecocks trailed 41-0 and had produced 30 yards on 7-of-12 passes and netted min-15 yards on 19 hasty attempts. The rushing total included three sacks that lost 18 yards and a bad snap that lost 19 yards. In the fourth quarter, South Carolina won 170 yards on 26 games.

20 Years since the last time a SEC team couldn’t muster more than five first times in a season twice. In Vanderbilt’s 45-6 loss to Mississippi State on Saturday, the Commodores had only five first downs. In a 62-0 loss to Georgia on September 25, Vanderbilt had only four first downs. In 2001, Arkansas had five first downs each in a 14-10 win over UNLV and a 13-3 loss to Tennessee to open the season. Between 2001 Arkansas and 2021 Vanderbilt, there were three games in which an SEC team could get no more than five first downs from Vanderbilt in a 21-3 loss to South Carolina in 2011 and a 59-0 loss to Alabama in 2017 and LSU in a 21-0 loss to Alabama on January 9, 2012, in the BCS National Championship game.

41 Completions for Mississippi State QB Will Rogers in the Bulldogs 45-6 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday. Rogers set a school record with 14 consecutive game completions when he posted a 41-of-57 line for 384 yards with four TDs and two interceptions. Rogers turned into the 16th game in which an SEC player had at least 41 interceptions, and he has six of them, with Saturday’s game taking him past former Kentucky QB Tim Couch the most time in conference history. All Rogers 41-or-more completion games have come to Mississippi after 11 games. Couch produced his five 41 or more complete games in a span of 14 games in the 1997 and 1998 seasons. The other SEC passers who have played games with at least 41 completions are Ole Miss Eli Manning in 2002, Texas A&Ms Kenny Hill with two in 2014, Texas A&Ms Nick Starkel in 2017 and Mississippi States KJ Costello in 2020.

45 First-half runs were scored by Arkansas in Saturday’s 45-3 win over Arkansas-Pine Buff. In their first game against an in-state opponent since 1944, the Razorbacks rolled 426 yards, 232 on 24 hasty attempts and 194 on 10-of-17 passes in the first half, when QB KJ Jefferson threw four TD passes. In the scoreless second half, which featured two 12-minute quarters, Arkansas ran 17 times for 59 yards and completed 1-of-5 passes for 19 yards. By holding Arkansas-Pine Bluff to three points, the Razorbacks finished in 33 games, a school-record streak in which their opponents had scored at least 10 points. Arkansas-Pine Bluff was the first team to fail to reach double figures against Arkansas since the Razorbacks Tulsa 23-0 on October 20, 2018.

95 Yards on punt return for a touchdown by Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith with 12:30 off in the first quarter for the first points in the Aggies 44-14 win over South Carolina on Saturday. Smith’s point return is the longest in the nation this season and the longest in an SEC game for a Texas A&M player. The second-longest point return in the SEC this season also happened on Saturday. Arkansas CB Nathan Parodi returned a punt 80 yards for a touchdown with 6:50 left in the second quarter of the Razorbacks 45-3 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Mark Inabinett is a sports reporter for Alabama Media Group. Follow him on TwitterArk AMarkG1.