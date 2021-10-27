Harvard Mens Tennis completes successful weekend at ITA Northeast Championship | Sport





The Harvard men’s tennis teams’ quest for the ITA Fall Nationals in San Diego continued this past weekend at the ITA Northeast Regional Championship in Philadelphia. After six days of exciting competition, the Crimson secured a doubles title when senior Brian Shi and freshman Daniel Milavsky defeated a strong Cornell duo in a heated match. Along with the doubles title, Harvard had two of the four semifinalists in singles in Milavsky and junior Harry Walker. Everyone had a signature moment, said head coach Andrew Rueb. The team has a lot of depth and has put in a lot of work to get to this point. Made progress day by day. The weekend tournament was a qualifier for the ITA Fall Nationals, featuring 32 of the top men’s singles and doubles teams in the country. The tournament serves as a grand slam of the fall tennis season. With the win, Milavsky and Shi qualified for the doubles of the ITA Fall Nationals in San Diego. They join sophomore Henry Von Der Schulenburg, who qualified in singles at the Milwaukee Tennis Classic earlier this year. Other participants in the tournament for the Crimson were sophomore Ronan Jachuck, junior Steven Sun, and freshmen David Lins and Niels Korsgaard. Before his defeat in the quarterfinals, Jachuck defeated Penn’s opponents 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (2) and Princeton 6-5, 6-1. Sun defeated Bryants Diego Serra Sparrow 6-2, 6-4, before falling to Columbias Alex Kotzen in the Round of 32. Korsgaard lost a tough game to Dartmouth’s Alex Knox-Jones 6-4, 6-4. Lins advanced to the Round of 16 with wins over Penn’s Aditya Gupta, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 and Princeton’s Damian Rodriguez, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. Heading into the semifinals, Milavsky defeated nationally ranked Princeton Karl Poling 7-5, 7-5. Just putting the checklist into practice every day and trusting myself in those big moments helped me get up when I needed to, Milavsky said. As spring approaches, Harvard will begin to turn its attention to the regular season, which is packed with head-to-head meetings. There’s a lot to build on here ahead of the double competition season, Rueb said. I’ve worked with my coaches to become a smarter player, be more disciplined with my shot selection and stay level-headed under pressure, Milavsky added. These are some of the things I will continue to work on to get ready for spring. The Crimson will stay home for the next event this weekend, which kicks off on October 28. Harvard hosts the Crimson Halloween Invite, featuring players from Cornell, Dartmouth, Brown and Yale.

