UHL’s most infamous team has left its mark on hockey

AJ Galante was 17 years old when his father, Jimmy, called the real Tony Soprano, donated him a minor league hockey team called the Danbury Trashers in 2004. empire with suspected mafia ties, was indicted on several charges, including defrauding the now-defunct United Hockey League, which led to the team’s disbandment.

First and foremost, AJ was devastated by his father, who ended up going to jail for seven years. On the other hand, the Trashers, who were based in his hometown of Danbury, Conn. (about 85 miles northeast of New York City), were everything to AJ. His whole world revolved around it and suddenly it was gone.

Especially right after the team, I didn’t want anything to do with hockey, AJ, now 34, told The Post in a recent phone interview. It’s not like it was hockey’s fault what happened, it was almost PTSD. I stopped watching hockey, I stopped going to the game.

It was hard, ’cause wherever I’d go, [the team] All anyone wanted to talk to me about was, Oh, we wish the team were still here, when are you bringing them back? And it’s like, Dude, didn’t bring them back, it can’t happen. I had to deal with that every week.

AJ turned to a career in boxing, which he believes filled the void left by the Trashers. He still lives in Danbury despite several opportunities to leave, but AJ said he didn’t want to feel like he was running away. Now AJ owns the Champs Boxing Club in downtown Danbury where he has worked with professional and amateur fighters for the past 6 years.

AJ Galante, a hockey GM at age 17, now owns a boxing gym. Netflix

But when Netflix approached him to make a documentary about the Danbury Trashers, AJ said his love for hockey had been rekindled.

In late August, the streaming service released Untold: Crime and Penalties, the ridiculous story of how a suspected mobster bought a minor league hockey team for $500,000 and put his teenage son in charge.

The documentary describes the Trashers as the villains of hockey and shows how they terrorized the UHL, teams and league leaders. Additionally, the hour and 25 minute film outlines the sketchy business that took place within the organization, including paying players under the table and placing players’ wives on the garbage company payroll.

Trashers’ payroll was the highest in the league. Was it legal? Absolutely not. Galante used money from elsewhere to fund much of his operation, including jokes about visiting teams made up by his son. They would mysteriously set off the heat in the other dressing room or set off the fire alarm in the visitor hotel in the middle of the night.

Among the players the Trashers brought in was Jon Mirasty, a true hockey goon who had nearly 400 penalty minutes in his first year as a professional. There was Rumun Nigerian Nightmare Ndur, the former heavyweight Sabers, Rangers and Thrashers whose fights were always memorable. Brad Wingfeld was another tough guy they brought in. Clips from the documentary show his horrific injuries during his time in Danbury, including one of his legs pointing in the wrong direction and part of his finger missing after another incident.

What made the Trashers such a compelling subject, aside from all the illegal activity, was the undeniable entertainment value their story had. AJ was made up of a team of players with an edge and a chip on their shoulder, many of whom delivered as many punches as shots on target in a match. The footage showed fans flooding the stands of the Danbury Ice Arena, absolutely rocking with every struggle and goal.

The Danbury Trashers caused a furore in the UHL with a mix of scoring and boxing. Netflix

It seems that current hockey fans are also eating the beating of Trashers.

Fortunately, I re-deposited the logo last year, AJ said. It’s like running a full pro shop again and we don’t have a team. We have started releasing sweaters again. It’s crazy. It’s like doing this all over again, 16 years, 17 years later. But it’s not like there’s a game coming anytime soon, so it’s a bit surreal.

It’s kind of popped now, people, not even hockey fans, have reached out, they just want a shirt, a hoodie, a sweater, whatever, a hat. It was never really about the money, it’s just cool to see how far the logo goes and all the different places supporters come from.

Full disclosure: AJ is a Devils fan.

The biggest name on the Trashers roster was Mike Rupp, who played five seasons for the Devils after being called up by the organization in 2000. Rupp also played two seasons for the Rangers, but he is best known for scoring the Stanley Cup goal and the first playoff goal of his career in the 2003 Cup Final to secure the Devil’s third championship.

Jimmy Galante was called ‘the real Tony Soprano’. Netflix

However, one of the most notable Trasher signings was Ndur, the former Ranger.

He was one of our first signings that first year in 2004, AJ said of Ndur, who also played for the Sabers and the now-extinct Atlanta Thrashers. Honestly, it was just a name that came on our desk and there was an availability there. We looked at his career and he played at the highest level, so it was something we threw ourselves into to have a man like that, an all-round defender.

He brought a toughness factor, he brought a little credibility to the lineup because he played for the Rangers, the Sabers. It was really cool to even bring him in that first year.

The Danbury Trashers made no bones about who they wanted to be. Netflix

Ndur made only 46 appearances for the Trashers, but still managed to rack up a whopping 289 penalty minutes, along with three goals and nine assists. The Nigerian-born defender was not the only physical player on the team. The Trashers combined for an absurd 2,776 minutes in the box throughout the 2004-05 season.

If you haven’t heard, you definitely have the current Rangers this off-season, right around the time the Trashers documentary came out, to add some filth to their lineup. After racking up top-10 draft picks with high skill levels, Rangers Brass knew they had to balance the lineup and was annoyed by lopsided losses to physical teams like the Islanders, Bruins and Capitals last season.

General manager Chris Drury brought in veteran enforcer Ryan Reaves, who was an infectious presence in the Rangers locker room and was seen at training camp giving the now insecure Vitali Kravtsov fighting lessons. In exchange for Pavel Buchnevich, Drury acquired Sammy Blais, a winger with fast hands. The Rangers also signed a two-year competitor in Dryden Hunt to a two-year contract.

AJ Galante is once again printing Trashers sweaters – and hats, sweatshirts and more. Netflix

AJ knows a thing or two about strengthening hockey lineups.

The only thing that used to get under my skin was people always say, Oh, that team is such a circus. I’m sure all experienced players are ashamed to be on that team, he said. It couldn’t have been more the opposite. The experienced players stumbled upon themselves to play with us because we had six to eight guys that the other team wouldn’t even try to check our veteran players because they knew they had to answer for it.

Listen, I grew up an hour north of New York City, I know what kind of city New York is. I know that passion from Madison Square Garden. I think people often forget that sport is an entertainment business. But it doesn’t matter if you don’t win, winning is all that really matters in the sport. You have to find the balance and give the fans what they want.

I’m telling you, what New York did was extremely clever, and that was definitely a Trashers move there.