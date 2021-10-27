OU Fifth at Olde Stone Intercollegiate





BOWLING GREEN, Ky. Maria Fernanda Martinez tied for sixth and led the Sooners to fifth at the Olde Stone Intercollegiate at The Club at Olde Stone Tuesday. tied for sixth and led the Sooners to fifth at the Olde Stone Intercollegiate at The Club at Olde Stone Tuesday. Fernanda Martinez’s sixth-place finish is the best of her OU career and the first time she’s finished in the top 10. “Maria had a great tournament and I’m really proud of her,” said Oklahoma’s head women’s golf coach Véronique Drouin-Luttrell . “She’s worked hard and it’s always worth seeing it pay off.” The field closed the tournament on Tuesday and resumed the second round after darkness interrupted play Monday night. When the game stopped on Monday, the Sooners were fourth and led by Fernanda Martinez and Mikhaela Fortuna , who were both six left. Fernanda Martinez made four birdies in the final round and two birdies in her last three holes to finish with a 7-over 223. The red shirt junior made two rounds of 73. Fortuna finished 20th and played her best round of the tournament to close out the game on Tuesday. The senior finished one under in the back nine and made a pair of birdies at numbers 12 and 14. She finished the final round with a tie at par 72. Hannah Screen tied for 22nd with a 12-over 228 and counted her second career ace on the par-3, 152 yard eighth hole in the second round. Meagan Winans (+17, 233) and Nina Lang (+18, 234) rounded out the OU lineup at Olde Stone. “We didn’t have the fall we expected and we have to make this off-season count every day,” said Drouin-Luttrell. “We have a lot of work to do to get back to our standard.” The Sooners concluded their fall campaign in Bowling Green, Ky., opening the spring schedule February 27-28 in Peoria, Arizona, at the Westbrook Invitational.

