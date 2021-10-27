T20 Cricket World Cup: why South African Quinton de Kock refused to kneel

South African captain Temba Bavuma gives his reaction to the shocking decision and departure of De Kock. Video / CNN

South African wicketkeeper batsman Quinton de Kock chose not to kneel and withdrew from his side’s T20 World Cup match against the West Indies because he was “offended that an instruction had been given with no choice for players,” said a veteran cricket writer.

De Kock, a former captain of South Africa’s national cricket team, withdrew from confrontation with the West Indies after refusing the “knee to the knee” as part of a gesture calling for racial equality.

De Kock’s absence was a major blow when Proteas captain Temba Bavuma revealed during the toss that this was due to “personal reasons”.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed that “South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock’s personal decision not to ‘take the knee'” ahead of Tuesday’s game against the West Indies was behind his withdrawal.

De Kock’s attitude comes after CSA issued a directive to the national team that all players should kneel before T20 World Cup matches “in a united and consistent stance against racism”.

South African cricket writer Lungani Zama told SEN that Breakfast de Kock chose not to kneel because players were forced to do so and withdrew from the match because he believes taking the knee is a “signing gesture”.

“Given the amount of time South Africa has had to take a final, collective stance on it and then they almost made up the rule in the middle of a tournament prior to a game to be won (de Kock withdrew ),” said.

“The previous board had told them that any player can express themselves in whatever way he or she sees fit. To suddenly change that on the eve of such an important game…I think because their constitutional rights are declined, it was an instruction from the boss when it hadn’t been talked about before.

“In addition, from my conversations with him, he sees it rather as a symbolic gesture that has been toned down to mean next to nothing. It’s something you have to do to be seen doing the right thing.

“His preference is actually doing the right thing, what he does in the way he lives, the way he interacts and the way he treats people of all races.

“It’s the symbolic gesture for him that’s the problem.

“I will qualify it by saying Quinton de Kock, if you ask me if he is racist or against Black Lives Matter I will say unequivocally no because I know him personally.

“I know the work he has done to improve the lives and experiences of black players and black people around him for years, long before Black Lives Matter was a social media trend.”

Fans reacted quickly to the news of de Kock’s withdrawal. Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle tweeted: “I’m afraid we haven’t heard the latest on the de Kock issue. I won’t be surprised if we don’t see him in a Protea shirt again.”

The Daily Telegraph has since reported that De Kock sensationally walked out of the T20 World Cup and will play no further part in the tournament.

It didn’t bother South Africa as they beat the Windies by eight wickets to reach their goal of 144 with eight balls left, but the result was overshadowed by the Kock’s call.

In a statement following De Kock’s decision to withdraw from the game, CSA said: “All players were required, in accordance with a CSA board directive on Monday night, to ‘get on their knees’ in a united and consistent stand against racism. .

“This is also the global gesture against racism adopted by athletes through sporting codes, as they recognize the power of sport to bring people together.

“After considering all relevant issues, including players’ freedom of choice, the Board had made it clear that it was imperative for the team to take a stand against racism, especially given SA’s history. should be reflected in many facets of daily life, this was not the case when it came to taking a stand against racism.

“The board is awaiting a further report from the team management before deciding on the next steps. All players are expected to follow this guideline for the remaining matches of the World Cup.

“CSA would like to thank all other Proteas players for agreeing to unite and take such an important public stance against racism.”

South Africa, West Indian captains weigh in

During the press conference afterwards, the South African skipper Bavuma received many questions about De Kock.

“We were clearly surprised and surprised by the news,” Bavuma said. “Obviously Quinton is a big player for the team, not just with the bat, but the role he plays from a senior point of view and not at my disposal as captain was clearly something I wasn’t looking forward to.”

Bavuma, who became South Africa’s first black captain earlier this year after replacing de Kock in the limited overs format, revealed he was aware of his teammate’s decision during the bus ride to Dubai.

But Bavuma said he still respects his senior player’s standing.

“The instruction from the board (to get on your knees) came in this morning. A meeting was arranged between a few members and that message was passed on to us,” said Bavuma.

“I think the journey (to the stadium) was about an hour and a half to two hours. During that journey I think Quinton made his decision. We found out I found out as the captain when we got to the dressing room.

“Quinton is an adult. He is a man in his own shoes. We respect his decision. We respect his beliefs. I know he will stand behind any decision he makes.

“From the team point of view, unfortunately, we still have the job to do. There was still a cricket match there for our country, and it was important, no matter how much happened, that we found a way to get into the right mental space and take it home for our country.”

West Indian captain Kieron Pollard said “education is key” in the anti-racism movement, but declined to comment on the debate over De Kock’s controversial withdrawal.

“You know our thoughts on this. It’s something we feel strongly about as a team and as a people, and we will continue to do it,” Pollard said, taking the knee before each game.

“Everyone has their own opinion about it, but as I’ve always said, once you’re educated and you understand, we’ll understand you’re doing it, but I think education is the key, and we don’t want anyone to do it before.” do us in solitude or pity us.”