Development JJ ​​McCarthy is ‘sensitive’

In the latest iteration of the JJ McCarthy sampler pack, the freshman quarterback dazzled the Michigan Stadium crowd with a pair of tote bags that ripped defenders apart, broke tackles and gained 36 yards on a drive.

But none of those scrambles represented McCarthy’s signature moment during… Michigan’s 33-7 win over Northwestern last weekend. In fact, his most breathtaking game of the afternoon came in an instant that was not cleared by an unnecessary penalty off guard Chuck Filiaga for an illegal blindside block.

The Wolverines faced the 4th and 3rd of the NU 14 midway through the fourth quarter. McCarthy received the snap, held the ball as he faced the field, recognized the pressure in the center and from the right, retreated all the way to the 36 -yard line before going back into the field, pointed to where he wanted his receiver and fired a blow across his body to tighten Carter Selzer for what would have been a first time through the middle.

I think it’s really important to develop whoever that backup is, and we’ve been lucky enough to feel great about JJ, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis said on the Inside Michigan Football radio show on Monday. He’s talented, he’s got all the skills you want in a quarterback, and we’ve been lucky enough to get him game reps.

Gattis’ appearance on the radio represented his first comments about McCarthy’s cameo appearances, which have become more frequent in recent weeks, and about the state of the crime in general. The fifth-best rushing offensive in the nation (253.3 yards per game) has taken the Wolverines to a 7-0 start little done to allay concerns about McNamara’s casting ability, especially as the passing game dropped to 104th overall after a win over Northwestern in which he threw 129 yards and no touchdowns.

Gattis’ message brought up the idea that if the violation is not broken, it should not be fixed. And while critics under pressure will question McNamara’s arm strength, deep ball accuracy and composure, the bottom line is that he’s done enough to take a win every week. Gattis also has two players in file Hassan Haskins (607 yards, 10 TDs) and Blake Corum (730 yards, 10 TDs) who can carry the load themselves. The Wolverines have outdone their opponents 113-70 in the second half of the games this season.

When you talk about the balance piece offensively, it’s primarily about our best players, said Gattis. And right now, you know, if you look at the production that Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum got, those guys are special players. They carry the team. They bear the offense. They carry everyone on their backs.

We’d love to play those 200 meters on the ground and on the pass, but in the end you have to strike what’s hot, you know? And if guys move the ball across the ground, you’d be foolish to step away from it to try and prove a point.

More interesting than his run-pass balance justification was Gatti’s description of how diligent the coaching staff has been to protect McNamaras’ trust regarding McCarthy. There have been times this season when McNamara became frustrated with questions about passing game competence; he also shuddered when reporters told him that coach Jim Harbaugh said some of the deep throws against the Wildcats were forced.

But there have also been times when Harbaugh and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss went out of their way to praise McNamara, even after underperformance. Harbaugh told reporters he thought McNamara threw the ball very accurately against Northwestern, a game in which McNamara missed five of six passes for more than 20 yards and was repeatedly criticized for making erratic throws by Fox analyst Joel Klatt during the televised report. broadcast.

Perhaps complimenting McNamara in public is one way to avoid unrest in the quarterback room, something Gattis suggested the coaches are actively managing. That could be crucial at a time when fans are more than ever eager to see McCarthy become the starter, an undercurrent McNamara knows for sure.

Cade did a great job guiding us, said Gattis. And I think the whole key to that deal, and most importantly, is being selfless and having a selfless room. Because that’s a very sensitive topic, that’s a very sensitive point of view, and that can make or break your team. If you look at both of those guys, Cade did a really good job leading this team and being our quarterback. But he’s also done a selfless job preparing JJ along the way.

Gattis acknowledged one of McNamara’s shortcomings before quickly expanding his comment to avoid pecking him out. He was asked where he would like to see McNamara improve over the next five weeks as Michigan faces what could be three top-10 opponents and mounts a potential push for the College Football Playoff.

He’s done really well, Gattis said. He did everything we asked of him. I do not know. Overall, we obviously like to keep trying to make more explosive plays, and I think that’s all together. Go back to more explosive runs, with more explosive passes in that area.

But the ultimate goal is to get the first downs and get the touchdowns. Cade has done that extremely well. He did a really good job eliminating negative actions and protecting football.

And in the end he is right.

McNamara may not have the ability that McCarthy has displayed all season, but with a perfect record and just one turnover to his name, it’s hard to say he hasn’t delivered.

