Regional wrestling and tennis facility slated to break ground in Chehalis in 2022





By the staff of The Chronicle Plans are in the works for a regional indoor wrestling and four-lane tennis center near Chehalis Middle School for high school wrestlers and for high school and adult tennis players. Steve Ward, Centralia College’s recently retired vice president of finance and administration, will become the project’s construction manager. “My retirement didn’t last long; I am delighted to be able to use my experience in supervising the construction of new facilities on this project,” Ward said in a statement. The facility is the product of a collaboration between the Chehalis Foundation, the Chehalis School District, the Centralia Foundation, the Lewis County Tennis Association and Chehalis Activators and is intended to promote Chehalis Middle School’s wrestling program and to promote Centralia and Chehalis High School and adult tennis teams the opportunity to train, hold matches and tournaments regardless of the weather, according to a press release from the Chehalis Foundation. “Every year, more than 100 Tiger and Bearcat boys and girls play in high school. They learn a lifelong sport. A multi-field indoor facility allows our student athletes to compete with players from all over,” Chehalis tennis coach Jack State said in a written statement. A steering committee chaired by Jenny Collins, the executive director of the Chehalis Foundation, developed initial plans for the facility. “Tennis has been a very important part of my family from Nanna (in her 80s) to our youngest of 10. It’s a multi-generational sport for life,” Collins said in a written statement. “However, in recent years we have lacked adequate indoor tennis courts, and this solution is a great opportunity for Lewis County youth to access facilities that can help them as athletes, regardless of their economic status. I am so excited about what this new facility will mean for our community.” The facility aims to enhance the area’s appeal as a sports, tourism and entertainment destination, provide a premier multi-purpose venue for area residents and out-of-town visitors, improve the area’s overall quality of life and liveability. increase, capitalize on existing and planned tourism efforts, provide opportunities for other potential development, including private sector investment, foster relationships with nearby educational institutions, provide venues for the expansion of existing educational and sports programs and the development of new programs in local schools, and to generate additional economic activity in terms of spending, jobs and revenue, the Chehalis Foundation said in a press release. Ward was one of the 10 members of the steering committee. “Steve Ward is the most experienced and proven facilitator of public construction projects in Lewis County. It’s a big boost for this project to have him on board,” Collins said. Ward is seen as the visionary and driving force behind the expansion and revitalization of the Centralia College campus. “There are many reasons why I want to help,” Ward said. “For starters, this facility will be another valuable piece to attract new businesses and jobs to our area. It will bring here adult and youth tournaments that generate income for local businesses. It is necessary to give our local tennis kids the opportunity to compete with everyone and it will be a boost for the Chehalis wrestling program because Chehalis high school wrestlers need a good place for their practice. We are going to make this happen and if we do, the communities of Centralia and Chehalis will be proud of what we have built as a team.” The $3 million construction project is expected to get off the ground in 2022. A fundraiser officially begins in November. According to the Chehalis Foundation, $800,000 has already been pledged or donated to the facility.

