Jonathan Drouin Claims Shea Weber Has Already Retired





Eric Bolte-US TODAY Sports I’m not sure if he should let it slip, but he did. In a discussion with the media on Tuesday, Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin told reporters that while Shea Weber has not officially announced his retirement, he will not return to hockey. Speaking in FrenchDrouin said Weber is “dans le fond” or acting in the background as he scouts with Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin. Speaking to reporters last week after the Canadiens’ 0-4 start to the season, Bergevin revealed he thinks it would be a “long shot” for Weber to ever play again. “He actually retired, he’s not coming back for us, you move on, hockey is over (for him),” Drouin said in a translated comment. Canadien’s PR representative Paul Wilson said Weber has not yet signed any retirement papers. Weber was Montreal’s top defender last season, racking up 19 points in 48 games in the pandemic-shortened 2021 campaign before leading the Canadiens to a surprise appearance in the Stanley Cup final. Foot and ankle injuries that had plagued Weber for years got worse over the course of that run. If Weber were to officially retire from the NHL instead of being in the long-term injured reserve as he is now. the Nashville Predators — the team Weber signed to a 14-year deal in 2012 — would face a cap for the next five seasons. Weber has a cap hit of $7,857,143 through 2025-26, but according to PuckPedia during the summer, cap recapture penalties would be $6.1 million per season over four years for Nashville and just over $200,000 for the Canadiens. So it is in everyone’s best interest to let Weber, the Montreal captain, work in the background until his contract eventually expires.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.si.com/hockey/news/jonathan-drouin-claims-shea-weber-is-already-retired The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos