Lincoln High cancels soccer game vs. Cathedral Catholic

Friday’s highly anticipated football game between the #2-ranked Cathedral Catholic and the #5 Lincoln will not be played after Lincoln chose to skip the game in protest of a Racist incident between secondary schools in April.

Lincoln head coach David Dunn said in a statement released Tuesday that his team was the target of an overt display of racial profiling by the Cathedral Catholics football team.

A concern shared by many members of our community urged that protecting our student athletes from further abuse and discrimination is the only course of action. Many others also expressed support and gestures. Together we have agreed to show our student athletes how special they are to us and how dignified and respectful they are.

In doing so, we have also maintained the firm consensus not to play in the upcoming (game) with Cathedral Catholic.

The statement was also signed by co-directors Melissa Agudelo and Stephanie Brown, vice director of athletics Launa Romanowsky and athletic director David Fai. Those four released a separate statement supporting Dunns’ decision.

In an interview with the Union-Tribune, Dunn said that playing right now is not the way to go because the community is in turmoil.

Before the teams played in April, a Cathedral Catholic player shared social media posts showing someone wearing a shirt that read Catholics vs. Convicts III (a reference to previous Notre Dame-Miami football games) with the caption We run the City.

Another photo showed Catholic players making a sign of a gang with their hands.

Cathedral Catholic, who won 41–0, apologized for the incident and an unspecified number of players were suspended. The San Diego City Conference, which oversees teams in the San Diego Unified School District and some private schools, conducted an investigation and suspended head coach Sean Doyle for two games, put the team on two-year probation and ordered Cathedral Catholic to to introduce a restorative education. program.

Everyone involved in athletics at Cathedral, coaches, players, volunteers and parents had to undergo a seven-hour training session at The Third Option City, led by Rock Church pastor Miles McPherson.

At a recent California Interscholastic Federation symposium, McPherson and Michael Brunker, retired executive director of the Jackie Robinson YMCA, said Cathedral would be commended for her efforts after the incident.

The lesson here is that you must be accountable for your actions and the impact those decisions have on others, Brunker said Tuesday. Not playing this game is an undesirable reality of actions taken.

The administrative support that Coach Dunn has received from his administration shows that this is bigger than football.

This really touched him, the players and the Lincoln community.

Dunn’s statement said we recognize that members of the cathedral community have made the effort to connect with our coaches and educators. However, more conscious, deliberate efforts to combat racism are warranted.

At the time the sanctions were announced, Brown and Dunn said they had been consulted and were satisfied with the way the investigation was being handled. On Tuesday, Dunn told the Union-Tribune that that was true, but that he was not satisfied with the sentences.

What are the consequences? That’s the problem, he said.

What I would like to happen is something we all want to happen in this world. Can we treat each other fairly? Can’t we profile one team against another, one race against another, one community against another?

Can we just play the game without any extra bullshit? When we are seen as angry and retaliatory, that is an additional target for us in so many ways. Now I am making a peaceful protest because my children are not being treated fairly.

And yet, all everyone seems to see is, Oh, you’re not playing the game. It’s so much bigger than the game. I welcome everyone to be in my shoes. Let them understand that they are size 15 double wide.

Francine Maxwell, president of the NAACP San Diego Branch, expressed disappointment this summer that the sanctions against Cathedral were inadequate and clearly unjust.

Maxwell could not be reached for comment on Tuesday, but fully supports Coach Dunn, a spokesman said.

Dunn said attempts had been made by Cathedral to hold a meeting.

But the scales weren’t right with me, he said. It wasn’t real.

Dunn said one of the offers was for the cathedral captains to meet Lincoln captains at a common location.

Get out of here, Dunn said. You have not insulted my four captains. You’ve offended an entire community.

I protest peacefully. It has nothing to do with the game itself. It’s bigger than football.

Dunn stressed that there is no personal problem between him and Doyle and that he respects the longtime Cathedral coach.

Said Doyle: David Dunn and I have a great relationship. If he thinks this is best for his program, who am I to question that?

I hope people respect his decision. I hope I get the same respect if I had to make that decision.

This is not a case of theyre wrong or were wrong. I wasn’t in his shoes, trying to do all that was best for our programs.

What’s really sad is that it’s 2021 and still talking about racial equality.

On the football side, Cathedral Catholic, who will move to 8-2 with the forfeited win, is ranked number 15 in the state and is the number 3 seed in the four-team Open Division Playoff Power Rankings.

Lincoln, who goes to 6-3 after Friday, is placed third in the Division I playoffs with 12 teams.

The play-offs will be played on Saturday morning.

There is a minimum requirement of nine games and Lincoln will only have played eight games. A September 10 contest featuring Mira Mesa was canceled due to COVID-19 on the Mira Mesa team and that contest was declared a no-contest.

San Diego Section Commissioner Joe Heinz, who will not make an official statement until Wednesday, has said this season’s playoff pairs will use the Power Rankings, but there will be a common sense factor when the playoff committee meets on Saturday.

Staff Writer Kristen Taketa contributed to this report.