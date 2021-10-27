Alexander Zverev passes Filip Krajinovic test in Vienna | ATP tour





Alexander Zverev has played one of the best tennis players in the world in recent months and showed his confidence at the Erste Bank Open on Tuesday. Despite trailing in the second set, the German defeated Serbian Filip Krajinovic 6-2, 7-5 to reach the second round in Vienna. The 24-year-old is now one win away from taking his 300th tour-level win (299-138). “He played well too, so I knew I [was] given a chance,” Zverev said in his post-match interview. “I just had to play a little better and I did. I’m glad I made it through in two sets.” Zverev has won 21 of his last 23 matches dating back to the start of the Tokyo Olympics. The second seed will try to extend his hot streak when he takes on Australian Alex de Minaur, who ousted Kevin Anderson 6-3, 7-6 (3) on Monday. FOLLOW THIS WEEK’S ACTION Krajinovic is a dangerous foe, capable of taking on anyone on the ATP Tour in his day. The 29-year-old, currently No. 40 in the FedEx ATP ranking, showed his skills and took a 5-2 lead in the second set against Zverev. But the Serb made four errors to break himself at 5-3 and that was the only opening Zverev needed. The Monaco native played more consistently than his opponent. He broke Krajinovic’s serve for the fourth time at 5-5 when the unseeded player missed a backhand into the net, then served the game out of love. Zverev completed his win with his 12th ace. The 2018 Nitto ATP Finals champion, who has already qualified for the season finale in Turin from November 14-21, has won four titles this year. He added two ATP Masters 1000 trophies to his collection in Madrid and Cincinnati, triumphed in Acapulco and earned the gold medal in singles at the Tokyo Olympics. The world’s number 4 has a 4-1 ATP Head2Head lead against De Minaur. However, the Australian won their most recent match at last year’s ATP Cup. In other action, Austrian wildcard Dennis Novak took a big win at home when he knocked out Italian Gianluca Mager 7-6(4), 7-6(4) in one hour and 41 minutes. Novak will then try to upset seventh-placed Jannik Sinner or American Reilly Opelka.

