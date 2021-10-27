Southern Snags 5th Straight Field Hockey Division Crown

The Southern Regional hockey team waited until the fourth quarter to score goals on Monday, October 25, but they came at just the right time. Of course, the right time is when the opponent has a chicken egg on the scoreboard.

In the regular season finale, the Rams (13-4) received goals from Cuinn Deely and Olivia Davis in the final 15 minutes of regulation and goalkeeper Claire Gosse needed just two saves to keep the shutout as Southern Toms ousted River South, 2-0, to take part of the Shore Conference Class A South division title.

Senior Bella English assisted on both goals, while Indian goalkeeper Adrianna Goodwin fired 21 southern shots during the match. With the win, Southern has won the division crown in the last five years straight or outright.

With the state tournament just around the corner, the win erased the bitterness of losing a 4-1 game to Point Pleasant Borough in the Shore Conference Tournament quarterfinals on October 19. Deely scored the only goal for the Rams during the second quarter, that draw, 1-1, at halftime. The Panthers (20-1) then scored once in the third to break the tie and added two more goals in the fourth to advance to the semi-finals. Gosse made seven saves.

For the NJSIAA South Jersey Group IV tournament, the Rams were seeded sixth and will open at home on Thursday, October 28 against 11th-seeded Freehold Township. A first-round win would send Southern to the quarterfinals to meet either third-seeded Egg Harbor or 14th-seeded Washington Township on November 2. Second-seeded Eastern Regional likely awaits in the semifinals.

For the other two local teams in the state tournament, both Barnegat and Pinelands Regional will play away games for the first round. The 10th-seeded Bengals will face seventh-seeded Delsea in their SJ Group II opener, with the winner taking on either second-seeded Haddon Heights or 15th-seeded Hopewell Valley, while the 12th-seeded Wildcats face the fifth-seeded Ocean Township before potentially meeting fourth-seeded Rumson-Fair Haven or 13th-seeded Manasquan.

Southern Pinelands Football

Expelled in SCT

After first-round wins in the Shore Conference Tournament, the Southern Regional girls’ and Pinelands Regional boys’ soccer teams were knocked out in the second round, both by shutout.

On October 20, after a 2-0 win over Neptune, the 17th-seeded Wildcats met the best-seeded Christian Brothers Academy and fell 5-0. The Colts scored once in the first half before scoring four goals in the second half.

The day before, having startled 11th-seeded Wall in a 3-2, overtime win a few days earlier, the 22nd-seeded Rams weren’t so lucky against sixth-seeded Red Bank Catholic, who scored twice in each half for a 4-0 win. South goalkeeper Leah Morrin collected seven saves.

The next step for all local soccer teams is the state tournament. Based on powerpoints from Monday, October 25, a day before the seeding meetings were scheduled, only the Pinelands boys, along with the Southern, Barnegat, and Pinelands girls, appeared to have qualified. The qualifying limit was October 23.

If the powerpoints are right and the state committee seeds each section accordingly, the Pinelands guys will likely be the second seeded team in South Jersey Group III, while Southerns girls appear to be on their way to a 13th seed in SJ Group IV, and Barnegats and Pinelands girls finish in the 12th and 16th seeded teams in SJ Group II respectively.

Pinelands, Barnegat

Score Gridiron wins

After taking a 14-13 lead at halftime, Pinelands Regional scored another 20 points in the second half, including eight points later in the fourth quarter when Mike Hall ran the football from 2 yards into the end zone and quarterback Ryan Allen converted on a two-point conversion run, and the Wildcats upended Manchester, 34-33, on October 22.

Kenyon White’s 1-yard TD run and two-point conversion gave the Wildcats their first lead, 8-0, in the second quarter, before the Hawks scored on their next two possessions to take a 13-8 lead. Allen then hit Anthony Rucci Jr. on an 80-yard TD pass to make it a one-point play at halftime.

After Allen fired a 15-yard pass to Eric Ciccarelli for Pinelands’ third score in the third quarter, Manchester tied the game at 20 apiece, before Hall burst into the end zone from 10 yards to defeat the Wildcats (4-3). ) to give a 26. -20 advantage. Manchester then scored and converted on the extra-point kick to retake the lead, 27-26.

After Hall’s second TD and Allen’s two-point run to push the Wildcats back into the lead, the Hawks scored with just over a minute to go but failed to convert on the PAT. Allen completed four passes for 108 yards and ran for 123 on 17 carries. Liam Villinger contributed 54 yards on the ground, while Hall finished with 83 of Pinelands rushing 362 yards.

Meanwhile, junior running back JoJo Bivins totaled 223 yards and a program single-game record of six touchdowns as Barnegat (5-3) cruised to a 48-20 win over Lakewood on October 22. Bivins opened the scoring with a 56-yard TD run in the first quarter before adding five more. Myquan Rush added the Bengals another TD in the fourth quarter.

So far this season, Bivins has amassed 1,172 yards on the ground to go along with 19 touchdowns. Both are single-season records at Barnegat, which is in its 16th season as a varsity program.

David Biggy

[email protected]