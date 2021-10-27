Sports
Southern Snags 5th Straight Field Hockey Division Crown
The Southern Regional hockey team waited until the fourth quarter to score goals on Monday, October 25, but they came at just the right time. Of course, the right time is when the opponent has a chicken egg on the scoreboard.
In the regular season finale, the Rams (13-4) received goals from Cuinn Deely and Olivia Davis in the final 15 minutes of regulation and goalkeeper Claire Gosse needed just two saves to keep the shutout as Southern Toms ousted River South, 2-0, to take part of the Shore Conference Class A South division title.
Senior Bella English assisted on both goals, while Indian goalkeeper Adrianna Goodwin fired 21 southern shots during the match. With the win, Southern has won the division crown in the last five years straight or outright.
With the state tournament just around the corner, the win erased the bitterness of losing a 4-1 game to Point Pleasant Borough in the Shore Conference Tournament quarterfinals on October 19. Deely scored the only goal for the Rams during the second quarter, that draw, 1-1, at halftime. The Panthers (20-1) then scored once in the third to break the tie and added two more goals in the fourth to advance to the semi-finals. Gosse made seven saves.
For the NJSIAA South Jersey Group IV tournament, the Rams were seeded sixth and will open at home on Thursday, October 28 against 11th-seeded Freehold Township. A first-round win would send Southern to the quarterfinals to meet either third-seeded Egg Harbor or 14th-seeded Washington Township on November 2. Second-seeded Eastern Regional likely awaits in the semifinals.
For the other two local teams in the state tournament, both Barnegat and Pinelands Regional will play away games for the first round. The 10th-seeded Bengals will face seventh-seeded Delsea in their SJ Group II opener, with the winner taking on either second-seeded Haddon Heights or 15th-seeded Hopewell Valley, while the 12th-seeded Wildcats face the fifth-seeded Ocean Township before potentially meeting fourth-seeded Rumson-Fair Haven or 13th-seeded Manasquan.
Southern Pinelands Football
Expelled in SCT
After first-round wins in the Shore Conference Tournament, the Southern Regional girls’ and Pinelands Regional boys’ soccer teams were knocked out in the second round, both by shutout.
On October 20, after a 2-0 win over Neptune, the 17th-seeded Wildcats met the best-seeded Christian Brothers Academy and fell 5-0. The Colts scored once in the first half before scoring four goals in the second half.
The day before, having startled 11th-seeded Wall in a 3-2, overtime win a few days earlier, the 22nd-seeded Rams weren’t so lucky against sixth-seeded Red Bank Catholic, who scored twice in each half for a 4-0 win. South goalkeeper Leah Morrin collected seven saves.
The next step for all local soccer teams is the state tournament. Based on powerpoints from Monday, October 25, a day before the seeding meetings were scheduled, only the Pinelands boys, along with the Southern, Barnegat, and Pinelands girls, appeared to have qualified. The qualifying limit was October 23.
If the powerpoints are right and the state committee seeds each section accordingly, the Pinelands guys will likely be the second seeded team in South Jersey Group III, while Southerns girls appear to be on their way to a 13th seed in SJ Group IV, and Barnegats and Pinelands girls finish in the 12th and 16th seeded teams in SJ Group II respectively.
Pinelands, Barnegat
Score Gridiron wins
After taking a 14-13 lead at halftime, Pinelands Regional scored another 20 points in the second half, including eight points later in the fourth quarter when Mike Hall ran the football from 2 yards into the end zone and quarterback Ryan Allen converted on a two-point conversion run, and the Wildcats upended Manchester, 34-33, on October 22.
Kenyon White’s 1-yard TD run and two-point conversion gave the Wildcats their first lead, 8-0, in the second quarter, before the Hawks scored on their next two possessions to take a 13-8 lead. Allen then hit Anthony Rucci Jr. on an 80-yard TD pass to make it a one-point play at halftime.
After Allen fired a 15-yard pass to Eric Ciccarelli for Pinelands’ third score in the third quarter, Manchester tied the game at 20 apiece, before Hall burst into the end zone from 10 yards to defeat the Wildcats (4-3). ) to give a 26. -20 advantage. Manchester then scored and converted on the extra-point kick to retake the lead, 27-26.
After Hall’s second TD and Allen’s two-point run to push the Wildcats back into the lead, the Hawks scored with just over a minute to go but failed to convert on the PAT. Allen completed four passes for 108 yards and ran for 123 on 17 carries. Liam Villinger contributed 54 yards on the ground, while Hall finished with 83 of Pinelands rushing 362 yards.
Meanwhile, junior running back JoJo Bivins totaled 223 yards and a program single-game record of six touchdowns as Barnegat (5-3) cruised to a 48-20 win over Lakewood on October 22. Bivins opened the scoring with a 56-yard TD run in the first quarter before adding five more. Myquan Rush added the Bengals another TD in the fourth quarter.
So far this season, Bivins has amassed 1,172 yards on the ground to go along with 19 touchdowns. Both are single-season records at Barnegat, which is in its 16th season as a varsity program.
David Biggy
Sources
2/ https://www.thesandpaper.net/articles/southern-snags-5th-straight-field-hockey-division-crown/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]