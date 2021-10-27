Growing the sport | Samson Dubina Table Tennis Academy





Click The link! https://www.gofundme.com/f/growing-the-sport Click The link! https://www.gofundme.com/f/growing-the-sport $36,000 in donations! Well done table tennis friends! With your support, we are now halfway to reaching our $60k goal! Today I want to answer 2 main questions… #1 Where does the money go?

#2 How does table tennis grow? WHERE DOES THE MONEY GO?

100% of all money goes directly to the 501(C)(3) non-profit organization to bolster our current programs. Providing quality training daily with elite coaches and training partners, offering many USATT tournaments, offering world class training camps sometimes pays off and sometimes not. Unlike most major clubs in the US, we have no lenders. During the pandemic, we have received the PP twice and have received many donations from individuals in the community to help us on our way. Now that we no longer receive government funding, your donations are more important than ever. We are counting on you to help us this season. If we manage to raise the $60k, we can continue with better daily training, better competitions, better tournaments and more success! HOW DOES TABLE TENNIS GROW?

One of our primary goals in developing a better training environment here in Ohio is that we can replicate this environment across the US! If we continue to be successful in developing the daily training program with group lessons, targeted private lessons and daily competition, other clubs can also improve their players to this level! Does it work? Is this program successful? Yes, look at the amazing results… Example: After playing only 11 months in total, Ethan Alexander won the u2000 and reached the quarterfinals of the u2300! Have you ever seen that before? 0-2000 level in less than 1 year? Example: Kareem Azrak played his first tournament in October 2020 and has reached over 1700 since last year. Example: Sarah Jalli goes to school, leads a balanced life, gains international fame and now has a rating of over 2500 at age 15. She practices 1/2 the time of most world-class players and improves at a rapid pace. So what’s the difference between the Samson Dubina TT Academy and other clubs?

The main difference is the teamwork! Our players train together every day as a team, compete as a team and encourage each other every day. This team mentality is more fun and better for the development of athletes and offers a wider range of training partners. As we continue to have success with our new structure, clubs in the US will replicate it. We have proven results, but can’t grow at the pace we need without your support! Thank you in advance for your donation! Click The link! https://www.gofundme.com/f/growing-the-sport

