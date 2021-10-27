Best week 8 fantasy football QB/TE/DEF streamers | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections

Week 8 of the 2021 fantasy football season is right around the corner, and it’s time to address the best streamers on the quarterback, tight ending and defense/special teams positions.

In what has become a theme, the tight finishing position lacks any stable fantasy production, but several quarterbacks bid strong projections in all fantasy league formats. rookie Trevor Lawrence has the potential to secure a QB1 spot in Week 8, while Carson Wentz will almost certainly do that.

quarterback

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars | 41% scheduled

Lawrence is nobody’s idea of ​​a stable QB1, but he has been much more consistent over the past three weeks than he has been in weeks 1-3: The rookies 58.3 fantasy points are in 14th place in the Week 4-6 position.

Lawrence warms up, and that’s a big positive with a fail Seattle Defense on deck allowed the Seahawks the eighth highest passer rating (112.0) and the sixth highest EPA per game (0.064). There’s a reason this defense ranks 18th in fantasy points for opposing quarterbacks. Only one of their last four opponents failed to score double-digit fantasy points.

Carson Wentz, Indianapolis Colts | 37% scheduled

Wentz continues to approach a potential QB1 ranking, currently as the QB14 of the season. He has become one of the more consistent threats to the position, scoring double digit points in all but one game this year and surpassing 20 points twice in the last three games. Wentz seems more comfortable on Colts’ offense, and his new weapons should give him a good shot at finishing in the top-12 quarterbacks by scoring against the shaky Tennessee Titans defense in week 8.

Titans Defense vs QBs | 2021

Fantasy Points Allowed (Rank) Week 1 33.5 (32nd) Week 2 23.3 (24th) Week 3 7.7 (4th) Week 4 17.6 (12th) Week 5 21.7 (23) week 6 28.7 (32nd) Week 7 11.4 (15th)

It would be a shock if Wentz doesn’t get a great result against a defense that has only one top-10 finish against quarterbacks in fantasy points allowed.

Daniel Jones, New York Giants | 28% scheduled

The Jones season was a whirlwind. Looking at the first part of the season, he was the QB8 during the first four weeks. His 93.2 fantasy points came from some strong hasty performances prior to a brutal two-week spell in Weeks 5 and 6. Jones, however, recovered, score 17.5 points against a good Carolina Panthers defense last week.

He’s getting one now of Week 8’s best matchups, taking on a sieve of defense in the Kansas City Chiefs. They were downright awful, making the most hasty recruits (241) and hasty TDs (4) to quarterbacks. The Chiefs were just as bad at covering the pass, and gave up the third-highest number of yards per attempt (8.58 per pop) and the highest EPA per game (0.141).

Tight ending

Jonnu Smith, New England Patriots | 38% scheduled

This week’s tight-end streaming options show just how barren the tight-end landscape is. But goodbye weeks and injuries will force many to consider names so deep in the rankings.

Smithhas only driven 22 routes since week 5 and registered agruesome routes of 23.7% per dropback. There is not enough use here for a TE1 finish, but Smith still netted two of his five goals for 52 yards last week. It is obvious Hunter Henry is the tight end of the roster in New England, but both guys will have a chance to compete against a Los Angeles Chargers defense who is 31st this season in points allowed for the position. Both Smith and Henry come into this game with a legitimate touchdown on the head, the Chargers allowed five scores to tight ends for seven weeks.

Evan Engram, New York Giants | 31% scheduled

The Giants are one of the worst offenses to target for streaming options, but Engrams 15.6% target share is third on the team as of Week 6. There is always intrigue in the stacking of players, and Jones and Engram have a strong floor against a poor Kansas City defense. This stack has a legitimate matchup winning top, although there may be a cap on their ceiling with Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard may return to the field.

CJ Uzomah, Cincinnati Bengals | 19% scheduled

Uzomah isn’t used enough to be a consistent TE1 and fantasy starter, but he has an absurd 92.9% catch rate and five touchdowns since week 4. Sometimes the best bet is to take a player who is prolific in a big attack. A target share of 10.9% isn’t bad, especially if you hire a poor one New York Jets team.

The Jets were generally quite defensive,but they allowed it 28.6% of passes play to tight ends to be explosive passes over 15 yards. That is the fourth highest figure among defenses. They also score worse than average in EPA per game (0.215) against tight ends. Uzomah is worth betting on during a productive streak.

CJ Uzomah | 2021

Fantasy Points Scored (Rank) Week 4 26.5 (1st) Week 5 3.6 (37th) week 6 10.5 (15th) Week 7 24.1 (1st)

Defense/Special Teams

Pittsburgh Steelers D/ST | 52% scheduled

The Steelers defense should be featured in more leagues, they are currently 15th in scoring of the season despite already missing a week with a bye. Pittsburgh’s 6.83 points per game ranks 10th.

TJ WATT IS CLUTCH????pic.twitter.com/H2T8SaiMFw — PFF PIT Steelers (@PFF_Steelers) October 18, 2021

They get a division rival in the Cleveland Brownsthat start with backup quarterback Case Keenum in week 8. While the Browns did just fine without Baker Mayfield last week their passing game was 16th in passing yards per attempt at 6.03 and 15th in passer rating at 90.3. They won’t be able to rely as much on their running game against a Pittsburgh defense that’s in the top-10 on allowable rushing yards. It is also tied for the fewest admittedly rushed touchdowns.

Washington football team D/ST | 34% scheduled

Washington’s 29.0 fantasy points on the season is not an acceptable figure for a defense with this much talent, but it would be his position this week against the Broncos. Denver ranks 30th in passing yards per attempt, 32nd in explosive passing percentage and 21st in EPA per game over the past four weeks. The Broncos have scored just eight touchdowns in that period.

Cincinnati Bengals D/ST | 17% scheduled

The Bengals have been one of the most underrated teams this seasonbut that won’t be long. They were just as good on the defensive side of the ball as their attacking counterparts, scoring the 15th most fantasy points of the season.

They don’t need any help, but their match up against a struggling Jets team with a backup quarterback in Mike White should work. New York’s 22 allowed sacks per year is the seventh most in the league, and it also leads the league in interceptions thrown with 11 this season. The Bengals have a top-five floor and could be the most prolific defense in Week 8.