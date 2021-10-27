Advantage Victoria? Host nation not requesting permits for unvaccinated Australian Open players

MELBOURNE, Oct. 27 (Reuters) – The world’s top tennis players appear to be caught in the middle of a simmering standoff between the Australian government and the host nation for the Australian Open in January after Victoria’s prime minister said he would not apply for permits to allow unvaccinated athletes to enter the country.

Daniel Andrews drew his line in the sand on Wednesday after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison previously opened the door to unvaccinated players and said they could enter the country provided they undergo a two-week COVID-19 quarantine.

The sting was that Victoria would have to apply for permits to allow the tennis players to compete in the first grand slam of the year in Melbourne, and Andrews was quick to make it clear that this would not happen.

“On behalf of every vaccinated Victorian who has done the right thing, my government will not request an exemption for unvaccinated players,” Andrews told reporters.

“If we don’t apply for a waiver, no waiver will be granted and the whole issue is basically resolved.”

Australia’s borders have been effectively sealed for 18 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, although authorities approve travel exemptions for special cases.

Victoria is Australia’s hardest-hit state, with the capital Melbourne locked six times. The sixth lockdown ended on Friday, but only for fully vaccinated adults.

BLOW FOR TENNIS AUSTRALIA

Unvaccinated adults will continue to be banned from pubs, restaurants, sporting events and other parts of the economy and may be locked out well into 2022.

Victoria’s position is a blow to Grand Slam organizer Tennis Australia, who want a strong field for the tournament in January.

Tennis – Australian Open – Men’s Singles Final – Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 21, 2021 General view during the final between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Daniil Medvedev of Russia. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo read more

Some top players, including defending champion Novak Djokovic, have refused to disclose their vaccination status. The world number one said last week that he may not play at the tournament “as they are”. read more

Morrison had previously told Seven Network that unvaccinated players should be quarantined for two weeks.

“All the rules should apply to everyone,” he said.

“Whether you’re a Grand Slam winner, a prime minister or a business traveler, a student or whoever. Same rules.”

Morrison’s comments contradicted those of his immigration secretary Alex Hawke, who last week said tennis players and other athletes would need to be double vaccinated to enter the country.

Professional athletes in Victoria are under a vaccine mandate, which includes coaches, officials, media and other personnel involved in elite competition.

Andrews said tennis players should be held to the same standard as everyone else at the event.

“I’m not going to demand that people who are in the stands, people who work at the event, be vaccinated while players are not,” he said.

Currently, about 70% of the top 100 tennis players for men and women have been vaccinated.

If Djokovic does play at Melbourne Park, he will be the favorite to win a 21st Grand Slam title in men’s singles, taking him out of a draw with Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal.

Additional reporting by Renju Jose and Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Chris Reese, Ken Ferris, Peter Rutherford and Christian Radnedge

