No. 1 Iowa Field Hockey Creates A Special Season





The Hawkeyes have a perfect 16-0 record through the fall season of 2021, taking the No. 1 position in the Big Ten tournament.

Jeff Sigmund Iowa players celebrate victory after the hockey game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 2 Michigan on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Grant Field. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wolverines 2-1 in double overtime and a shootout. (Jeff Sigmund/Daily Iowan)

Expectations were high for field hockey in Iowa leading up to the 2021-22 season. The Hawkeyes started the year third in the National Field Hockey Coaches Associations preseason poll. Iowa was behind only NCAA champion North Carolina and national runner-up Michigan. Since then, Iowa has risen to No. 1 in the NFHCA poll, beating six teams currently in the top 10 in the process, including North Carolina and Michigan. It’s all about our mentality, said senior Anthe Nijziel. 60 minutes of mentally and physically demanding play. The grit of the team is also part of our culture. The Hawkeyes have already won the regular season title of the Big Ten Conferences. Iowa defeated Ohio State, 3-0, on October 17 to move up to 16-0 on the season. The Hawkeyes are 7-0 in the league. While the Hawkeyes hold the Big Ten regular season title, they still have one game left before the Big Ten tournament. A matchup on October 29 with No. 5 Northwestern at Grant Field in Iowa City is anything that stands between the Hawkeyes and an undefeated regular season. You don’t really need to do anything to get these guys playing in Northwestern, as there’s a lot at stake and we always have great fights, said Iowa head coach Lisa Cellucci. Iowas’ current 16-0 record is already impressive without a regular season-ending win over Northwestern. The Hawkeyes have beaten nine ranked teams so far this season, eight of which have been in the top 11. RELATED: Iowa Field Hockey Takes Part of the Big Ten Regular Season Title Star players such as senior striker Ellie Holley and goalkeeper Grace McGuire certainly helped the Hawkeyes make it 16-0. McGuire has racked up 36 saves this year and Holley has thrown the ball into the back of the net a whopping eight times in 2021-22. Nevertheless, the Hawkeyes are still focused on playing a team-oriented hockey brand. Iowa believes that no player is more important than another. We have 27 players on the team, Nijziel said. We have a saying: no matter how many minutes you play, you still have a big role in the team. Selflessness is also part of that. Everyone has a role in the team. Everyone has to do that to be successful. Iowa is currently aiming for its first national championship since 1986. The Hawkeyes post-season run kicks off November 4 in Piscataway, New Jersey, as Rutgers hosts the 2021-22 Big Ten Field Hockey Championships. Iowa will be the tournament’s top seed. The 2021-22 Big Ten Championship game is scheduled for November 7. The NCAA Division I Womens Field Hockey Championships begin on November 12. The Hawkeyes are considered heavy favorites to win the NCAA Tournaments No. Earn 1 overall seed. Iowa would host one or two NCAA Tournament games at Grant Field if it earned a #1 overall seed. The NCAA Tournament Semifinals and Finals will be held November 19-21 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Hawkeyes were eliminated from the 2020-21 NCAA tournament in a 3-0 semifinal loss to North Carolina.

