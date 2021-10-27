



In the trenches: everyone discusses eagerness, mindset towards MSU Matchup

In this week’s edition of “In the Trenches” podcast, Jon Jansen talks about the significance of the Michigan-Michigan rivalry in the state and lists some of the key Spartans to watch. Then, tight ending erick Everyone stops by to discuss their recent achievements as a passcatcher and blocker and looks ahead to this weekend’s massive matchup with MSU. By Brian Boesch On Sunday, a day after Michigan’s home win over Northwestern, several Wolverines went to a haunted house. But all at once, the zombies, goblins, and demons weren’t the ones foaming, ready to attack their opponents. The conversation between people like Erick All , Blake Corum and Nikhai Hill-Green week deviated from the haunted house, and toward Saturday’s journey to East Lansing. “We were all just talking nonstop about it, like, ‘Man, we can’t wait,'” Allen said on this week’s edition of the podcast “In the Trenches” with Jon Jansen. “We are ready to go into practice. We are ready to find out what Coach ( Jim Harbaugh ) has in store for us. We’re ready to go out again, and hopefully we’ll go there and just play a dominant, physical game.” The Wolverines’ increase in physicality was vital to their 2021 successes, especially in the run game. All, Luke Schoonmaker , Joel Honigford , and the rest of the tight-end group have embraced that mindset, joining forces with Michigan’s offensive line to pave the way for one of the country’s most dangerous rush strikes. “You have to be one of the strongest on the field because you’re basically an extra (offensive) lineman blocking (the) second level, first level, third level,” Allen said of playing tight end. “It’s great. It’s fun.” The whole season for this team has been great and fun as the Wolverines have risen to a 7-0 start that, according to All, “feels great”. The same can be said of Saturday’s enemy. Michigan State has also racked up seven consecutive wins, establishing the first top-10 matchup in this rivalry since 1964. Another motivating factor is that Michigan State is also coming in with the most recent win in the series, a Halloween weekend win in an empty Big House in 2020. Everyone and the Wolverines haven’t forgotten that feeling, which makes this rivalry match even more powerful. gives . “It means everything, especially after they entered (and won) our house,” All said. “We’ve been watching them ever since — and the state of Ohio, of course — but we’re ready and we’re ready to go out.” “Everyone is ready to go out and get our return for sure.” MGoBlue Podcasts

