Lincoln High School football team refuses to play against Cathedral Catholic due to racism





SAN DIEGO — The Lincoln High School football team has announced it will not play against Cathedral Catholic High School Friday night, citing alleged acts of racism by their opponent dating back decades. In a statement released Tuesday, Lincoln High head coach David Dunn said the program “stretched over intolerable means‘ due to the incidents, including recently being targeted by the Catholic Cathedral, which he said referred to as ‘convicts and criminals’. “Their actions have not only criminalized and hurt our student-athletes, but they have also created a false, undignified, undeserved perception of them and our close-knit community,” Dunn wrote. “A concern shared by many members of our community is that protecting our student-athletes from further abuse and discrimination is the only course of action.” In an incident last April, social media posts were circulated by a Dons player showing a shirt that read “Catholics vs. Convicts III” along with other derogatory images of members of the Cathedral team. Another post showed Cathedral players making a gang sign. 1 killed when car veers off country road and crashes into tree

The Cathedral Catholic shirts refer to a controversial slogan and shirt created by fans of Notre Dame before playing against their powerful rivals from the University of Miami in the late 1980s. The San Diego City High School Football Conference placed the private Catholic school coach on a two-game suspension following the incident and the Dons on two-year probation. While coaches at the time worked together to kick-start the healing process, the Lincoln High administration said they were united in their decision not to play. Police identify victim, suspect in deadly shooting

“The Lincoln school community has continued to bear the burden of dealing with social injustice and racial inequality,” Dunn wrote in the letter. “Quick apologies and quick gestures have not repaired the damage or prevented the damage from continuing.” Brian Roberts, a defensive tackle for the Hornets, said for him, “It doesn’t really hurt,” but insisted the incident should never have happened. “A lot of us are not really soft,” he said. “We have a hard shell, so it doesn’t bother us that much.” Lincoln High School would normally be forfeited for their decision not to play, but the San Diego City High School Football Conference is taking a closer look to determine the outcome of the incident’s impact on both teams going forward. City News Service contributed to this story.



