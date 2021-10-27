Sports
Australian fans startled by devastating announcement
Australian tennis fans were saddened on Tuesday when it emerged that the Kooying Classic is not played for the second consecutive year.
The Melbourne event, normally played in the weeks leading up to the Australian Open, has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
‘WE ARE OPEN’: ScoMo’s Huge Call for Aus Open Vaccine Debate
‘SUPER HAPPY’: Tennis fans riot about Emma Raducanu feat
When making the decision on Tuesday, organizers pointed to uncertainty about the Covid-19 rules and whether or not unvaccinated players are allowed into the country.
Kooyong President Adam Cossar said he was disappointed that the event could not take place in January 2022, but hopes it will return in 2023.
“With the great uncertainty of recent months about the arrangements that would come into effect in January, it has not been possible to make the best plans to deliver the best and safest sporting (event),” he said in a statement.
Players are still waiting clarification whether they should be fully vaccinated to participate in the Australian Open, also in Melbourne, and other tennis tournaments in the country.
The Kooyong Classic is loved by fans across the country for its relaxed and jovial nature.
Australian tennis summer starts to take shape
Despite the loss of the Kooyong Classic, fans can once again look forward to the Australian Open run-up events in Sydney and Adelaide, as officials continue plans to restore the summer schedule to “as close as possible to pre-pandemic conditions”.
As Tennis Australia continues delicate discussions with government officials, plans to host warm-up tournaments elsewhere in the country are also coming together.
With most state borders reopening, TA is confident that all introductory events will not need to be held in Melbourne Park as they have this year due to the pandemic and biosecurity bubble requirements.
Significantly, the ATP Cup – which was reduced from 24 teams to 12 this year – is expected to return to Sydney, with Adelaide and Brisbane also potential hosts for the group stage.
Perth was a co-host in 2020, but with Western Australia’s staunch border closure remaining in place, there won’t be a return until at least 2023.
Won by Australia’s No. 1 world ranking Ash Barty last contested for the Open in 2020, the Adelaide International is likely to return to its traditional place on the calendar and also host a men’s event.
After being held in Doha and Dubai this year, Australian Open qualifiers will return to Melbourne Park in 2022.
As the summer program begins to take shape, TA, the WTA and ATP are feeling the heat over Monday’s turnout of a leaked email from the WTA to the Players’ Council say unvaccinated players would be free to compete in the Open, provided they completed a two-week quarantine period.
Reaching this year’s women’s final, American Jennifer Brady proved it was possible to compete in the first grand slam of the season, even after spending 14 days in a hotel room without training.
Such a requirement would cast doubt on nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic’s ability to defend his title.
The Serbian star is one of many players who have refused to share their vaccination status.
with agencies
