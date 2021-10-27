Hockey: Cony beats Nokomis in overtime corners in Class B North quarterfinals

NEW GATE Cony’s hockey team recently had a scrimmage and coach Holly Daigle put a new item on the agenda.

Overtime corners. You know, just in case.

“I’m so glad we did,” Daigle said.

Practice to perfection Tuesday afternoon. Sierra Prebit scored on an assist from Tatiana Roque, on Cony’s second overtime corner attempt, giving fifth-seeded Rams a 2-1 win over No. 4 Nokomis in a tight, exciting Class B North quarter-final that went all the way and then some .

“When we played against them in the regular season, we ended up in double overtime (1-1). We knew exactly what kind of game it was going to be,” said Daigle. “They just kept digging deeper. I couldn’t be prouder and happier for these girls. They deserved this win today. It was hard and they deserved it.”

Even from the other side of the score, Nokomis coach Shaunessy Saucier had similar takeaways.

“It was just like when we played them last time,” she said. “I loved playing in that game, I thought it was a very exciting game. I think our players have all stepped up, we played very well. … We could have done some things better, but I think we have a had some good chances. I like how we played today.”

Both teams, mainly Nokomis early, then mostly Cony late, had plenty of opportunities through quick regulation, which saw goals from the Rams’ Abby Morrill with 5:52 remaining in the third quarter and the Warriors’ Maddi Hook with 13:29 to Go . After two frenetic 7-on-7 extra times, the quarter-finals went to penalty corners, where both teams came up with a stop to create Cony’s second chance.

Nokomis held out on the try, but was called for a foul while clearing the ball. That set up a freestyle, with the ball going to Roque, who quickly hit a pass through the Warrior defense to Prebit in front of the cage.

“I was a little nervous, I’m not going to lie. But I knew it had to happen,” Roque said. “Me and Sierra practiced that in our 2-vs.-1s, and I knew she could score that goal. I knew in that moment I had to take it and get rid of it.”

Knowing what to do, Prebit quickly fired a shot on target that made its way into the cage.

“It felt really good. We’ve been working on our corners all season, it’s time for it to pay off,” said Prebit. “We practiced that a few days ago after training. We’ve worked hard for it.”

Daigle said the goal reflected those practice sessions.

“That’s something we talked about,” she said. “Looking over the circle and just making sure we get a stick at it. Fast shots. Don’t play with the ball, don’t try to do anything special with it.”

Nokomis’ Ava Lovley had a shot at the Warriors’ next corner opportunity, but Taylor Prebit sent it aside and Cony held on for the win from there. Saucier said her team was confused after the award of the free hit to Cony.

“There was a bit of miscommunication,” she said. “It was a really good heads up for Cony to win it.”

Both teams had a tear in the ending of the game during extra time. In the first time, the Rams earned back-to-back corners in the first two minutes after Maci Freeman brought the ball up, and Sierra Prebit sent a great pass to Morrill on the left doorstep, who couldn’t control it enough to take a shot. shot on the net. In the second overtime, Nokomis’ Brianna Townsend tried to score from close range, but Taylor Prebit knocked a loose ball out of the air and by the end of the period Townsend had the ball in good position from a corner, but Roque broke possession.

“I run along the sidelines. It’s a roller coaster,’ said Daigle. “These are the games that are so much fun to play in. You want to walk out with a ‘W’ at the end, but this is what play-offs are all about.”

Cony struck first, as Madison Veilleux was cut by a stick earlier in the game and sent a pass from a Nokomis defender to a wide open Morrill, and the freshmen calmly fired the shot towards the end of the third. Undeterred, the Warriors came out aggressively in the fourth and equalized when Lovley passed from the top of the circle and Hook sent the ball into the cage from the left, just 1:31 into the quarter.

“I was really confident we would answer,” Saucier said. “I thought we could get another one before the end of the game, but they also had a lot of opportunities. It was a super even game, the perfect 4-5 game.”

” Previous

Football: Freeport runs along Oak Hill in rainy affair

Next one ”

Volleyball: Gardiner rolls to semi-finals class B