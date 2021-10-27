Sports
Hockey: Cony beats Nokomis in overtime corners in Class B North quarterfinals
NEW GATE Cony’s hockey team recently had a scrimmage and coach Holly Daigle put a new item on the agenda.
Overtime corners. You know, just in case.
“I’m so glad we did,” Daigle said.
Practice to perfection Tuesday afternoon. Sierra Prebit scored on an assist from Tatiana Roque, on Cony’s second overtime corner attempt, giving fifth-seeded Rams a 2-1 win over No. 4 Nokomis in a tight, exciting Class B North quarter-final that went all the way and then some .
“When we played against them in the regular season, we ended up in double overtime (1-1). We knew exactly what kind of game it was going to be,” said Daigle. “They just kept digging deeper. I couldn’t be prouder and happier for these girls. They deserved this win today. It was hard and they deserved it.”
Even from the other side of the score, Nokomis coach Shaunessy Saucier had similar takeaways.
“It was just like when we played them last time,” she said. “I loved playing in that game, I thought it was a very exciting game. I think our players have all stepped up, we played very well. … We could have done some things better, but I think we have a had some good chances. I like how we played today.”
Both teams, mainly Nokomis early, then mostly Cony late, had plenty of opportunities through quick regulation, which saw goals from the Rams’ Abby Morrill with 5:52 remaining in the third quarter and the Warriors’ Maddi Hook with 13:29 to Go . After two frenetic 7-on-7 extra times, the quarter-finals went to penalty corners, where both teams came up with a stop to create Cony’s second chance.
Nokomis held out on the try, but was called for a foul while clearing the ball. That set up a freestyle, with the ball going to Roque, who quickly hit a pass through the Warrior defense to Prebit in front of the cage.
“I was a little nervous, I’m not going to lie. But I knew it had to happen,” Roque said. “Me and Sierra practiced that in our 2-vs.-1s, and I knew she could score that goal. I knew in that moment I had to take it and get rid of it.”
Knowing what to do, Prebit quickly fired a shot on target that made its way into the cage.
“It felt really good. We’ve been working on our corners all season, it’s time for it to pay off,” said Prebit. “We practiced that a few days ago after training. We’ve worked hard for it.”
Daigle said the goal reflected those practice sessions.
“That’s something we talked about,” she said. “Looking over the circle and just making sure we get a stick at it. Fast shots. Don’t play with the ball, don’t try to do anything special with it.”
Nokomis’ Ava Lovley had a shot at the Warriors’ next corner opportunity, but Taylor Prebit sent it aside and Cony held on for the win from there. Saucier said her team was confused after the award of the free hit to Cony.
“There was a bit of miscommunication,” she said. “It was a really good heads up for Cony to win it.”
Both teams had a tear in the ending of the game during extra time. In the first time, the Rams earned back-to-back corners in the first two minutes after Maci Freeman brought the ball up, and Sierra Prebit sent a great pass to Morrill on the left doorstep, who couldn’t control it enough to take a shot. shot on the net. In the second overtime, Nokomis’ Brianna Townsend tried to score from close range, but Taylor Prebit knocked a loose ball out of the air and by the end of the period Townsend had the ball in good position from a corner, but Roque broke possession.
“I run along the sidelines. It’s a roller coaster,’ said Daigle. “These are the games that are so much fun to play in. You want to walk out with a ‘W’ at the end, but this is what play-offs are all about.”
Cony struck first, as Madison Veilleux was cut by a stick earlier in the game and sent a pass from a Nokomis defender to a wide open Morrill, and the freshmen calmly fired the shot towards the end of the third. Undeterred, the Warriors came out aggressively in the fourth and equalized when Lovley passed from the top of the circle and Hook sent the ball into the cage from the left, just 1:31 into the quarter.
“I was really confident we would answer,” Saucier said. “I thought we could get another one before the end of the game, but they also had a lot of opportunities. It was a super even game, the perfect 4-5 game.”
” Previous
Football: Freeport runs along Oak Hill in rainy affair
Next one ”
related stories
Sources
2/ https://www.centralmaine.com/2021/10/26/field-hockey-cony-edges-nokomis-in-overtime-corners-in-b-north-quarterfinals/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]