Cricket misfit standing over kneeling down

Quinton de Kock has long been an outsider. A precocious talent, it was clear early on in his career that he did not easily fit into a cricketing stereotype.

It’s a trait his teammates are familiar with, as captain Temba Bavuma acknowledged on Tuesday after De Kock’s most controversial move yet.

“Quinton is an adult and a man in his own shoes,” said Bavuma after De Kock withdrew from the South African team’s T20 World Cup match against the West Indies rather than following an instruction from Cricket South Africa to “take the knee” in a gesture against racism.

“We respect his decision and we respect his conviction,” Bavuma added.

Even before his first selection for South Africa, four days after his 20th birthday in December 2012, De Kock told an interviewer that he doesn’t really like to talk about cricket.

He accepted that it would be part of his job if he made the big time, but added, “I have no idea what I’ll say, but my answers will be short and sweet.”

He preferred, he said, about fishing, which he was passionate about.

It was a mantra he largely lived by, although he became more comfortable in front of cameras and microphones as the runs piled up in all forms of the game.

Shortly after he began establishing himself on the national team, he told reporters that he did not study opposing bowlers or believe in video analysis.

“I just go out to play,” he said.

He wasn’t obsessed with the exact specs of his bats either.

“I’m taking the bat that was given to me and that’s what it is,” he said during a visit to his bat sponsor’s factory in 2017.

His individualistic approach was no barrier to success.

– ‘My personal opinion’ –

He has scored more than 10,000 international runs over the course of 53 Tests, 124 One Day Internationals and 58 T20 Internationals, usually scoring at a fast pace with a staggering number of strokes.

He has also claimed 395 casualties as a skilled wicketkeeper.

His flamboyant style of play has made him a magnet for Indian Premier League teams since 2013, making him one of the game’s big earners.

However, it would be a mistake to categorize De Kock, 28, as a carefree young man.

Surprisingly, the captain made all three international formats during the last South African season, his batting form dropped and in February he suffered what has been described as a “mental health break” after a failed Pakistan tour.

Released from the captaincy, his form returned and he was the man of the series when South Africa won a Test series in the West Indies in June.

But his reluctance to get the hang of it after last year’s Black Lives Matter movement started to become a problem.

Lacking unanimity on the issue, the South African players opted for individual choice, some players kneeling, others standing with their fists raised – and De Kock standing with his hands behind his back.

De Kock’s only public comment on the matter was during the tour of the West Indies.

“My reason? I’ll keep it to myself. It’s my own personal opinion. It’s everyone’s decision; nobody is forced to do anything, not in life.”

Only it was no longer a choice on Tuesday, when Cricket South Africa controversially ordered its players to take the knee.

Depending on CSA’s response to a team management report, De Kock’s future in international cricket could be in jeopardy.

If so, he looks assured of a lucrative future in the world’s T20 leagues, while South Africa is without any of their outstanding talents.

