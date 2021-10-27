Injury news for Ducks vs. Colorado Buffaloes

The injury bug has affected the Oregon Ducks in a significant way this season.

However, many of those players who have either missed the 34-31 win against UCLA or left the game with injuries are not expected to miss much time as they could play against the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday.

According to Oregon coach Mario Cristobal, center is Alex Forsyth, who has missed the last three games due to back cramps, from day to day. In Forsyth’s absence, Ryan Walk went from right guard to center.

Steven Jones also started in Walk’s place at right guard.

“He was very close to playing,” Cristobal said of Forsyth. “I think maybe he could have done that, and he looked good (Sunday).

“We felt like that last week, and we had a bit of a setback before the game. So I’m hopeful, I just wouldn’t count on it.”

However, Jackson Powers-Johnson, who started as left guard against UCLA, left the game in the first quarter with an ankle injury. He could miss a “few weeks” according to Cristobal because Powers-Johnson’s X-rays were negative.

Other players to leave the game on Saturday include Jones (leg), receivers Jaylon Redd (foot) and Troy Franklin (hand), linebacker Mase Funa (leg) and cornerback DontaeManning (hip) are all systems going against the Buffalos.

The news isn’t so good for Jordan Happle’s safety, as he injured his right hand before the end of the first half at UCLA. While Happle isn’t supposed to be sidelined for long, he might miss the Colorado game.

Injuries were a big part of Oregon’s seven games this season. Not only did the Ducks endure the typical knocks and bruises, but CJ Verdell (leg) and safety Bennett Williams (fibula) both suffered season injuries during or before the loss to Stanford.

Cristobal believes that going through this kind of adversity will only make the Ducks stronger.

“I think everyone knows them because they play great attacking football and they know because they score a lot of points and win a lot of yards,” Cristobal said.

“To do that with a lot of mixing and matching on both sides of the ball and in special teams because of injuries, that’s one part you’re really excited about because guys keep growing and developing and that bodes well for our future. “

Thibodeaux, Sewell Earn Weekly Pac-12 Awards

After one of the most dominant performances of the season, Kayvon Thibodeaux was named Pac-12 Defensive Player and Defensive Lineman of the Week. He was also named the Bednarik Award National Player of the Week.

Thibodeaux is the third Ducks player this year to win the Defensive Player of the Week title, along with Bradyn Swinson and Verone McKinley III. was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player and Freshman of the Week on September 20.

In his first complete game of the season, Thibodeaux set a career record with nine tackles, 4.5 for losses and two sacks. He also forced his second fumble this season.

Thibodeaux was not the only Ducks defensive player to receive Pac-12 honors, as linebacker Noah Sewell was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week. Sewell also registered nine tackles. He also registered a tackle for loss and a pass breakup.

Sewell is tied for third in the Pac-12 in seven games with 63 tackles, 51 of them in the last five games.

McKinley Named Thorpe Award Semifinalist

More good news about the awards for the Ducks came Monday when McKinley was selected as one of 12 semifinalists for the 2021 Jim Thorpe Award, an honor given to the best defensive defender in college football. The award is also based on on-field performance, athleticism and character.

McKinley is the only representative of the Pac-12, as he ranks second in the country in interceptions (four). as he also has 40 tackles and is tied for Oregon’s lead in pass breaks.

McKinley is the eighth Ducks player to be named as a Thorpe Award semi-finalist and the first since Jevon Holland in 2019.

New. 7UO football vs.Colorado

12:30 p.m. Autzen Stadium, TV: Fox. Radio: KUJZ-FM (95.3) and KUGN-AM (590).

