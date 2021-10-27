Victorian PM doubles stance against unvaccinated tennis players at Australian Open





The Prime Minister of Victoria says his state will not ask for exemptions for unvaccinated tennis players to enter the country ahead of the Australian Open. Most important points: Federal government says unvaccinated tennis players can enter Australia, but states must apply for an exemption

Federal government says unvaccinated tennis players can enter Australia, but states must apply for an exemption Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews says his state will not facilitate entry for unvaccinated players

Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews says his state will not facilitate entry for unvaccinated players It comes after more than a week of mixed messages from state and federal ministers His comments on Wednesday came after Prime Minister Scott Morrison said unvaccinated players could come to Australia, provided they meet state-imposed hotel quarantine requirements. “The same rules apply to everyone, whether you’re a grand slam winner, a prime minister, a business traveler, a student or whoever. The same rules,” Morrisontold Channel Seven said. “States will set the rules about the quarantine as they are.” The Prime Minister’s announcement came in response to unequivocal comments from Federal Immigration Minister Alex Hawke last week who said anyone traveling to Australia should be fully vaccinated. Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has confirmed that unvaccinated players will be allowed to enter and quarantine Australia, but states should request exemptions from international travel laws. Stay up to date on the key COVID-19 news from October 27 with a look back at our blog “However, they are subject to a two-week quarantine and that is without fear or favour,” Mr Hunt said. “If there is a no jab, no play policy in Victoria, that is a matter for them to resolve.” However, Mr Andrews said Victoria would not apply for such an exemption. “I’m not very good at telling people they can’t go to the pub tonight unless they’re doubly vaxxed, but certain high-profile people who choose not to get vaccinated [can enter the country],” he said. “I’m not going to facilitate them to come here. “There is again a question of consistency here. I fully supported Secretary Hawke’s position, which I considered to be the federal government’s position. It appears that it is not.” Novak Djokovic has refused to disclose his vaccination status. ( AP: John Minchillo ) Earlier this week, Victorian Sports Minister Martin Pakula did not rule out admitting unvaccinated players, but said discussions over the tournament’s vaccination policy were still ongoing. The decision has added further confusion over whether Novak Djokovic, the world number one, will be able to defend his 2020 Australian Open title. The Serbian star has declined to say whether he has been vaccinated or not. The Commonwealth announcement came after a leaked email to WTA players suggested that unvaccinated players could travel to Australia. In a statement, Tennis Australia said it is working with the Victorian and federal governments on the conditions for players at the 2022 Australian Open. “We are optimistic that we can keep the Australian Open as close to pre-pandemic conditions as possible,” said Tennis Australia. Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. Watch Duration: 8 minutes 10 seconds 8 m Do we really need booster vaccines for COVID-19? What you need to know about the coronavirus: Loading form…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-10-27/australian-open-unvaccinated-tennis-players-andrews-morrison/100571898 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos