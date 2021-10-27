Sports
UMass ready for first Hockey East clash in weekend series against Merrimack – Massachusetts Daily Collegian
Carvel and Minutemen want to play with more despair
The whistle sounded to end Tuesday’s practice, and the Massachusetts hockey team gathered on the mid-ice to stretch and break up the day with head coach Greg Carvel. Despite there being nothing else to do, the door of the Mullins Center ice rink remained closed.
None of the no. 12 Minutemen (2-2) wanted to leave the ice, and some skaters stayed on the ice for more than 20 minutes to shoot.
UMass is coming off an exhibition loss to Dartmouth. Despite out-shooting and out-chances from the Big Green, the Minutemen lost significant battles in both zones. They let cross-ice passes lead to goals against them and failed to rack up offensive rebounds that would likely have resulted in easy goals off an out-of-position Dartmouth goalkeeper. The product UMass put on the ice didn’t go down well with both coaches and players, as evidenced by the game during and after practice en route to the weekend series against Merrimack (3-3, 1-2 Hockey East).
I think our guys were a little guilty of not playing with enough desperation in that game, Carvel said of the matchup against the Big Green. That’s important to me to have desperation in your game, that’s when you’re going to be your best I felt like we were playing with desperation against [American International], but we weren’t talking to Dartmouth.
I hope our group finds that urgency and desperation we need it, Carvel said.
Working on that sense of urgency starts with a hard battle in practice. On Tuesday, the Minutemen mainly worked on 5-on-5 game situations, mainly entering and exiting zones and puck fights along the boards within the blue line. The focus on hard fighting in practice is critical to the success of the UMass on Friday and Saturday nights.
Playing the game like any service [and] every puck matters, said freshman Ryan Ufko. That’s what it will be this weekend, especially when we go to Hockey East, every puck matters and every game matters.
Carvel and the Minutemen are still trying to find a clear lineup to keep up with as the season progresses. Skaters have shifted up and down, in and out of the depth map and until more players in the group show themselves as regulars, it will remain a challenge to build to the UMass identity.
I’m still trying to get a handle on what we are, said Carvel. I don’t like the fact that I’m still shaking the dice and rolling them just to get a good look, here are our rules today. I wish it would turn out to be clear, I think it’s more like that in the backend, of course there isn’t much competition in the net which is fine for me, but I wish I could get our attackers right .
The top two forward lines become more stable with Garrett Wait skating again with Bobby Trivigno and Josh Lopina and Cal Kiefiuk and Reed Lebster inserting second-line wingers with Eric Faith in the middle. Those two groups also help set up a more consistent rotation of special teams, but the bottom-6 attackers are still very high in the air, leaving the Minutemen with less draft than they’re used to.
Having already played HEA games this season, the Warriors are closer to finding their own identity than UMass. Merrimack is coming off a strong weekend performance against Boston University, scoring nine goals in a couple of games and sharing the series with the Terriers. In last year’s series, the Minutemen and Warriors each got away with one, and Merrimack is much stronger now than a year ago, while UMass is still trying to find its way.
I can’t even guess where the team is now, said Carvel. Merrimack always plays us very hard, very hard to play in that building, so it will be a good opening test for us.
The Minutemen kick off their weekend streak against the Warriors on Friday night in North Andover at 7pm
Colin McCarthy can be reached at: [email protected] and followed on Twitter @colinmccarth_DC.
Sources
2/ https://dailycollegian.com/2021/10/umass-set-for-first-hockey-east-clash-in-weekend-series-against-merrimack/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]