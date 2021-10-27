UMass ready for first Hockey East clash in weekend series against Merrimack – Massachusetts Daily Collegian

The whistle sounded to end Tuesday’s practice, and the Massachusetts hockey team gathered on the mid-ice to stretch and break up the day with head coach Greg Carvel. Despite there being nothing else to do, the door of the Mullins Center ice rink remained closed.

None of the no. 12 Minutemen (2-2) wanted to leave the ice, and some skaters stayed on the ice for more than 20 minutes to shoot.

UMass is coming off an exhibition loss to Dartmouth. Despite out-shooting and out-chances from the Big Green, the Minutemen lost significant battles in both zones. They let cross-ice passes lead to goals against them and failed to rack up offensive rebounds that would likely have resulted in easy goals off an out-of-position Dartmouth goalkeeper. The product UMass put on the ice didn’t go down well with both coaches and players, as evidenced by the game during and after practice en route to the weekend series against Merrimack (3-3, 1-2 Hockey East).

I think our guys were a little guilty of not playing with enough desperation in that game, Carvel said of the matchup against the Big Green. That’s important to me to have desperation in your game, that’s when you’re going to be your best I felt like we were playing with desperation against [American International], but we weren’t talking to Dartmouth.

I hope our group finds that urgency and desperation we need it, Carvel said.

Working on that sense of urgency starts with a hard battle in practice. On Tuesday, the Minutemen mainly worked on 5-on-5 game situations, mainly entering and exiting zones and puck fights along the boards within the blue line. The focus on hard fighting in practice is critical to the success of the UMass on Friday and Saturday nights.

Playing the game like any service [and] every puck matters, said freshman Ryan Ufko. That’s what it will be this weekend, especially when we go to Hockey East, every puck matters and every game matters.

Carvel and the Minutemen are still trying to find a clear lineup to keep up with as the season progresses. Skaters have shifted up and down, in and out of the depth map and until more players in the group show themselves as regulars, it will remain a challenge to build to the UMass identity.

I’m still trying to get a handle on what we are, said Carvel. I don’t like the fact that I’m still shaking the dice and rolling them just to get a good look, here are our rules today. I wish it would turn out to be clear, I think it’s more like that in the backend, of course there isn’t much competition in the net which is fine for me, but I wish I could get our attackers right .

The top two forward lines become more stable with Garrett Wait skating again with Bobby Trivigno and Josh Lopina and Cal Kiefiuk and Reed Lebster inserting second-line wingers with Eric Faith in the middle. Those two groups also help set up a more consistent rotation of special teams, but the bottom-6 attackers are still very high in the air, leaving the Minutemen with less draft than they’re used to.

Having already played HEA games this season, the Warriors are closer to finding their own identity than UMass. Merrimack is coming off a strong weekend performance against Boston University, scoring nine goals in a couple of games and sharing the series with the Terriers. In last year’s series, the Minutemen and Warriors each got away with one, and Merrimack is much stronger now than a year ago, while UMass is still trying to find its way.

I can’t even guess where the team is now, said Carvel. Merrimack always plays us very hard, very hard to play in that building, so it will be a good opening test for us.

The Minutemen kick off their weekend streak against the Warriors on Friday night in North Andover at 7pm

Colin McCarthy