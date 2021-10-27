Spin Ping-Pong Venue and Restaurant Opened in Boston’s Fort Point Neighborhood





Boston has high-end darts; Boston has drunk ax throwing. Now Boston also has a chic ping pong venue with food, drinks and ballers chasing stray balls. Spin a chain that was founded more than a decade ago and now has locations in New York City, Chicago, Seattle, and beyond opened in Boston’s Fort Point neighborhood (30 Melcher St) on October 26. Spin counts actress (and ping pong lover) Susan Sarandon among his investors and co-founders. The venue, with 14 ping-pong tables and a full kitchen and bar, has gone all in with Boston buzzwords on the local food and drink list: there are Fluffernutter wontons and Boston cream pie, for example, as well as a coffee-based cocktail one called Killin the Dunks (which contains Vermont maple syrup for an extra New England touch) and another called the T (rye, Aperol, lemon, cinnamon, apple cider), which is hopefully more pleasant to drink than the T is driving. (Generally speaking, it’s a comfort food-y menu, meant to be shared, think wings, pizza, and the like.) Local artist blind fox, whose work graces the walls of many Boston restaurants, painted pop art and graffiti-style murals for the Spins Boston site, a sprawling space with two private rooms and a bar, and… a bathtub. Spin also partners with Boston-based organization Artists for Humanity for the creative needs of the venues; the organization is committed to giving teenagers paid work in art and design. While customers can walk in at any time during normal business hours (currently Tuesday through Saturday, 4pm to 10pm or midnight, depending on the night), advanced table reservations are available, as well as private event rental. During regular hours, tables are $39 per hour, with room for up to 10 people per table. The location is 21+ after 9pm And because this is 2021, there are COVID details: All Spin employees are required to receive the COVID vaccine, and each location adheres to applicable local rules and regulations, meaning masks are mandatory within the Boston location unless actively eating or drinking. There is also a QR code based food and drink order.

