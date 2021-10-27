Eckhaus Named To Stats Perform Jerry Rice Award Watch List





SMITHFIELD, RI — Bryant University freshman quarterback Zevi Eckhaus is one of 22 players named on the Stats Perform FCS Jerry Rice Award watch list, which is presented Wednesday to the national freshmen of the year in Division I of college football. Eckhaus, the first Bulldog ever to receive recognition on the Jerry Rice Award watchlist, is one of two Northeast Conference players on the list. The list includes four quarterbacks, four running backs, four wide receivers, a defensive lineman, five linebackers, three defensive backs, and a kicker. After coming into relief in the season opener in Rhode Island, Eckhaus started each of Bryant’s last seven games, starting 5-2. He is having the best season for a rookie quarterback in school history, completing 166-of-268 (61.9%) passes for 1,605 yards, 13 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Eckhaus has an average of 200.6 yards per game and 223.6 yards total offense per game. He has posted 200+ passing yards and 2+ passing touchdowns in each of his last five games, earning NEC Rookie of the Week honors in each of those weeks. Among freshman quarterbacks, Eckhaus ranks fourth in passing yards per game, second in passing touchdowns, third in total passing yards, second in points responsible for, second in completions per game and third in total offense. The Rice Award, now in its 11th season, is named after the legendary Hall of Fame wide receiver. Past receivers include Los Angeles wide receiver Rams Cooper Kupp (Eastern Washington), Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (Fordham) and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (North Dakota State). Joining the Rice Award Watch List: quarterback

Demeatric Crenshaw, State of Youngstown (MVFC)

Zevi Eckhaus, Bryant (NEC)

RJ Martinez, Northern Arizona (Big Sky)

Shedeur Sanders, Jackson State (SWAC) run back

Elijah Burris, Hampton (Big South)

Kobe Dillon, South (SWAC)

Darius Hale, Central Arkansas (ASUN)

Sy’Veon Wilkerson, Delaware State (MEAC) Wide receiver

Nate Bennett, Portland State (Big Sky)

Jacari Carter, Merrimack (NEC)

Drae McCray, Austin Peay (OVC)

Jalyn Witcher, Presbyterian (Pioneer) Defense Line

Thor Griffith, Harvard (ivy)

Josiah Silver, New Hampshire (CAA) linebacker

James Conway, Fordham (Patriot)

Rodney Dansby, Houston Baptist (Southland)

Tyler King, Stony Brook (CAA)

Bryce Norman, Southeast Missouri (OVC) Defensive Back

Marsean Fisher, Tarleton (WAC)

Andreas Keaton, Western Carolina (South)

Dominick Poole, the citadel (southern) place kicker

Blake Gessner, State of Montana (Big Sky) To qualify for the Rice Award, a freshman must have played no more than four games in a previous academic year — similar to the NCAA’s regular red shirt rule. More players may be added to the watchlist before a 50-member, national media panel selects the winner after the regular season. Also this season, Stats Perform will be awarding the Walter Payton Award (FCS Offensive Player of the Year), Buck Buchanan Award (FCS Defensive Player of the Year), Eddie Robinson Award (FCS Coach of the Year) and Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete of the Year from. the year.

