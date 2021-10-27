Sports
Kirk Herbstreit Shares What Michigan Football Needs to Do to Beat MSU
He’s not on the phone on Saturday, but he’s coming to East Lansing anyway.
ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit will be on campus Saturday as part of the “College GameDay” crew as the country gears up for not only the biggest matchup of the weekend between No. 6 Michigan and No. 8 Michigan State, but perhaps the biggest in the rivalry.
So when it came to discussing what has been and what will be in college football on the “ESPN College Football Podcast” Herbstreit saved the best for last, initially breaking down the scope of the game.
This is what it’s all about, the rivalry and history there between Michigan and the state of Michigan is unique, Herbstreit said. Everyone always talks because of Mike Hart’s comment big brother, little brother. Little brother there definitely had the upper hand for a while. But this team from Michigan, we’ve been saying all year, they seem to have an aura about them, a confidence about them. And there’s no better way to prove America that it is what it is than to enter East Lansing, a rivalry game, on a huge stage, and play football efficiently. That’s what they’ve been doing all year.
We spoke last Saturday: What does the state of Ohio need to do to get a stretch run? What Should the State of Michigan Do? What should Penn State do? What Should Michigan Do? When we got to Michigan, my comment was, they just have to play somebody. Don’t change anything! They play, they don’t have to do anything! They need a chance. And the opportunity was not at home against Northwestern last Saturday. The chance is next Saturday in East Lansing when they see that green and white uniform on the other side of the scrimmage. This is where we really find out if Michigan is as good as they appear to be.
And then you have Michigan State, they say, what about us? They are the surprise of the whole country. And they are. That’s what makes this game so much fun about college football? I love this weekend! I like a rivalry game. I love that both teams are in the top 10. One is a complete surprise in the state of Michigan in all transfer portals, and the other is a traditional power in Michigan, which is somewhat of a surprise. But this is the week we either go, Michigan is legit! or we go, Man, Michigan was like this a few years ago and they’re ending. … That’s what we learn.
For Herbstreit, the game seems more about Michigan than Michigan State. So, with that in mind, what do the Wolverines need to do to win and improve to 8-0 on Saturday?
Basically, it all comes down to one person, the quarterback.
And we’re also learning about Cade McNamara because he’s going to have to take care of the football like he’s been doing all year, but he’s going to have to make some plays, Herbstreit said. I think he’s able to do it, but he’ll have to make some plays, especially early downs. Michigan States will be like, you know what? Get that boy McNamara, let him beat us. They don’t play with Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins. They don’t run with the ball. were loading. Let’s see if this kid can beat us at throwing. That’s what it’s going to be. So, he can make the throws to win the game for Michigan. I think that will be the whole story of the game.
Michigan and MSU begin at noon EDT. The game will air on Fox.
