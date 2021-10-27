Sports
Former UMaine hockey player scores hat-trick for Maine Mariners after relegation
Former hockey left winger Eduards Tralmaks of the University of Maine was disappointed when the American Hockey Leagues Providence Bruins sent him to the ECHLs Maine Mariners in Portland.
But he understood. He said he didn’t have as productive a training camp as he would have liked.
It only took him one game and a hat-trick to be recalled by Providence.
Tralmaks scored three goals in his ECHL debut on Friday night, a 6-3 win over Worcester, and when he went to the rink with the rest of the team the next morning, Mariners head coach and former UMaine player and assistant coach Ben told Guite him he was on his way back to Providence.
I was a little surprised. I knew I’d be going back to Providence, but not so soon, Tralmaks said. I knew they would look at me. I played a good game and I think there were some injuries in Boston so some [Providence] boys have been sent to Boston.
Jack Studnicka, son of former UMaine center Todd Studnicka, and Oskar Steen got a call from Boston.
Tralmaks played for Providence in Sunday’s 4-1 loss against Springfield and was held scoreless.
The 24-year-old Tralmaks signed with Providence last spring after the COVID-19 shortened college season and has appeared in eight games, scoring two goals and two assists.
He spent some time this fall at training camp with the Boston Bruins, was sent to Providences camp, and finally to Mariners training camp.
In the Boston Bruins camp, he had one session in a group with their top line of Patrice Bergeron between Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak.
I saw how good they are and I keep all of them, said Tralmaks.
He observed their professionalism and attention to detail.
It was motivating. It makes you want to keep pushing, he added.
He played three exhibition games for the Providence Bruins and admitted he didn’t do as well as he had hoped.
I should have done better. It probably cost me a spot [Providences] opening match. They brought in a lot of attackers. It was hard to crack the list.
He said the broadcast to the Mariners was a wake-up call to look at his expectations of himself.
But Maine is probably the best place to play in the ECHL. The players and the coaches are great. I knew I had to get better, said Tralmaks, who had 39 goals and 43 assists for 82 points in 119 career games at UMaine.
He said Guite was very helpful to him while he was with the Mariners and that he is regaining his confidence.
He likes the Boston organization and pointed out that he spent three seasons with the Boston Bandits Junior team after coming to America from Riga, Latvia at the age of 16. It was a natural choice for him to sign with the Bruins organization.
The 6-foot-4, 209-pound Tralmaks knows what to do to reach the NHL level.
I have to play the power forward game. Be strong in pucks and get to the front of the net. I have to score some dirty goals, he said.
More articles from the BDN
Sources
2/ https://bangordailynews.com/2021/10/26/sports/ice-hockey-sports/former-umaine-hockey-player-scores-hat-trick-for-maine-mariners-after-being-demoted-n6hjn1me0n/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]