Former UMaine hockey player scores hat-trick for Maine Mariners after relegation

Former hockey left winger Eduards Tralmaks of the University of Maine was disappointed when the American Hockey Leagues Providence Bruins sent him to the ECHLs Maine Mariners in Portland.

But he understood. He said he didn’t have as productive a training camp as he would have liked.

It only took him one game and a hat-trick to be recalled by Providence.

Tralmaks scored three goals in his ECHL debut on Friday night, a 6-3 win over Worcester, and when he went to the rink with the rest of the team the next morning, Mariners head coach and former UMaine player and assistant coach Ben told Guite him he was on his way back to Providence.

I was a little surprised. I knew I’d be going back to Providence, but not so soon, Tralmaks said. I knew they would look at me. I played a good game and I think there were some injuries in Boston so some [Providence] boys have been sent to Boston.

Jack Studnicka, son of former UMaine center Todd Studnicka, and Oskar Steen got a call from Boston.

Tralmaks played for Providence in Sunday’s 4-1 loss against Springfield and was held scoreless.

The 24-year-old Tralmaks signed with Providence last spring after the COVID-19 shortened college season and has appeared in eight games, scoring two goals and two assists.

He spent some time this fall at training camp with the Boston Bruins, was sent to Providences camp, and finally to Mariners training camp.

In the Boston Bruins camp, he had one session in a group with their top line of Patrice Bergeron between Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak.

I saw how good they are and I keep all of them, said Tralmaks.

He observed their professionalism and attention to detail.

It was motivating. It makes you want to keep pushing, he added.

He played three exhibition games for the Providence Bruins and admitted he didn’t do as well as he had hoped.

I should have done better. It probably cost me a spot [Providences] opening match. They brought in a lot of attackers. It was hard to crack the list.

He said the broadcast to the Mariners was a wake-up call to look at his expectations of himself.

But Maine is probably the best place to play in the ECHL. The players and the coaches are great. I knew I had to get better, said Tralmaks, who had 39 goals and 43 assists for 82 points in 119 career games at UMaine.

He said Guite was very helpful to him while he was with the Mariners and that he is regaining his confidence.

He likes the Boston organization and pointed out that he spent three seasons with the Boston Bandits Junior team after coming to America from Riga, Latvia at the age of 16. It was a natural choice for him to sign with the Bruins organization.

The 6-foot-4, 209-pound Tralmaks knows what to do to reach the NHL level.

I have to play the power forward game. Be strong in pucks and get to the front of the net. I have to score some dirty goals, he said.

