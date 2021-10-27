FOOTBALL/ Carli Lloyd plays last game for US in defeat South Korea





PAUL, Minn.–The US women retired Carli Lloyd Tuesday night with a 6-0 loss to South Korea. Lloyd didn’t score in her last game, but it didn’t matter because the night was all about her. Fans chanted Lloyd’s name before the match, holding one with a sign that read: One More World Cup, Please? Lloyd is retiring after a career that includes two World Cup titles and a pair of Olympic gold medals. She scored three goals in the opening 16 minutes of the USA’s victory over Japan in the 2015 Women’s World Cup final. Lloyd’s last game was her 316th with the national team, the second most international appearances by a player. She scored 134 goals for the United States, the third most in the team’s history, along with 61 assists. Lloyd was knocked out in the 65th minute and sobbed as she took off to a standing ovation through the crowd of 18,115 at Allianz Field. She took off her cleats and pulled off her sweater, revealing another sweater with her married name, Hollins, emblazoned on the back. Lloyd, 39, had hinted that she was nearing the end of her career for the Tokyo Olympics. The United States won the bronze medal this summer, with Lloyd scoring twice in a 4-3 win over Australia. She announced plans to retire soon after. She became the first American to score at four different Olympics, and her 10 goals in the event is the most for an American player. After the teams’ 0-0 draw against South Korea last week in Kansas City, Kansas, Lloyd passed on her number 10 jersey to Lindsey Horan, who will wear the number from 2022. Lloyd made her first appearance with the national team in 2005 and her career peaked with her hat-trick in the World Cup final. Her third goal against Japan was a blistering attack from midfield. At the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Lloyd scored the gold medal in a 1-0 overtime win over Brazil. Four years later, she scored both goals in the gold medal match against Japan at Wembley Stadium and became the only player to score winning goals in consecutive Olympic finals. A New Jersey native, Lloyd has also played professionally for some 12 years, spanning stints in the now-defunct Womens Professional Soccer League and the National Womens Soccer League. She will finish her pro season with the NWSL’s Gotham FC, which has two games left in the regular season. Against South Korea on Tuesday, Horan put the United States ahead in the ninth minute with a goal that bounced off an opponent. It was her 24th career goal. An own goal put the Americans at 2-0 just before half-time. Alex Morgan, who replaced Lloyd, scored in the 69th minute to make it 3-0. Megan Rapinoe scored in the 85th and Rose Lavelle scored in the 89th. Lynn Williams capped the score in stoppage time. The US extended their undefeated run on home soil to 62 games.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/14469222 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos