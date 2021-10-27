The Chicago Blackhawks Traded in Championship Responsibility

Patrick Gorski-US TODAY Sports

The results of an independent investigation into allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct within the Chicago Blackhawks organization were released early Tuesday afternoon. And they paint a picture of a ruthlessly arrogant franchise more interested in winning NHL games than protecting vulnerable employees.

Produced by law firm Jenner & Block, LLP, the 107 page report describes, in meticulous detail, the allegations of a then-Hawks minor league player, whose name was given as John Doe to protect his anonymity. The allegations revolve around former Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich, who allegedly used his position of power to coerce players and Chicago team personnel into sexual acts in May 2010 — right in the middle of the Hawks’ Stanley Cup playoff run — and silently bullied abused players and staff regarding their ordeal.

In the wake of the report’s publication, the Blackhawks announced Tuesday that GM Stan Bowman, who was in his first year as Hawks GM at the time of the alleged incidents, would “step aside” as president and GM of the franchise. . But Bowman’s resignation, a tacit admission of wrongdoing, should not be the only confession leading to a clear job loss. The report also states that after being made aware of the allegations in 2010, then-Blackhawks assistant GM (and current Winnipeg Jets GM) Kevin Cheveldayoff and then-Hawks head coach (and current Florida Panthers head coach) Joel Quenneville did not go through. about any kind of rebuke from Aldrich. While both Cheveldayoff and Quenneville deny any flaw in the way the allegations regarding Aldrich were handled, their silence at the time is, in retrospect, damning. The NHL released a statement of its own after the Jenner & Block report was made public, one in which they fined the Blackhawks $2 million for their mishandling of the allegation. But this is not an issue that will be quietly plastered with exorbitant amounts.

No, what should happen here is for NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman to meet Cheveldayoff and Quenneville to hear their official side of the story — and Bettman publicly stated Tuesday that he plans to meet Cheveldayoff and Quenneville before deciding whether a punishment is deserved from them – then act swiftly and violently. Bettman has already come out and said all executives involved in the 2010 allegations should reapply through the commissioner’s office before getting another NHL job. That stands for Bowman, former Blackhawks team president John McDonough, former executive vice president Jay Blunk, Cheveldayoff, Quenneville and mental skills coach James Gary — none of whom will stay with the Blackhawks.

That said, allowing Cheveldayoff and Quenneville to keep their current jobs is an optic that is not positive for the Hawks nor for the competition in this public relations disaster. Sure, the two men don’t deserve to be judged without sufficient proof of their guilt, but if they dodge sanctions, the message being sent to fans and industry observers is: “You can hide your head in the sand if someone hits you. anything that will cause turmoil, and no mistake will ever come your way.” And that is not a message that the league or any of the affiliated teams can send, there must be a strong response, one that leaves no doubt exist with any hockey power broker considering whether or not to speak out on an issue that falls under their professional umbrella. The answer has to be that the NHL will be there primarily to support prosecutors and not issues” at home” will keep.

The Blackhawks did Yeoman’s job in the early s to restore their image on the ice as competitive pushovers. However, all the good work they have done is quickly disappearing in the face of legitimate concerns about their office activities. There is no excuse for their actions in a case that is almost 12 years old – and it has only now come to light thanks to the persistence of one of the prosecutors.

You can be a great hockey team all you want, but when it comes at the expense of the well-being of countless people, the price is way too high.