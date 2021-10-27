Sports
Washington State vs. Arizona State Picks, Pac-12 Football Predictions
The Arizona State Sun Devils host the Washington State Cougars in the Pac-12 Conference football game on Saturday.
Which team will win?
Check out these picks and predictions for the game, which kicks off at 12:00 PM in Tempe, Arizona and airs on FS1.
ASU is a favorite of 15.5 points in the game.
Sports chat place: ASU will cover against Washington State
Randy Chambers writes: “The Cougars are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 conference games and 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games in total. The Sun Devils are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 conference games and 5-12 ATS in their last 17 games as favorites The under is 5-1 in the last 6 games of Cougars The under is 5-1 in the last 6 home games of Sun Devils The Cougars are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 encounters. The Washington State Cougars had trouble completing drives offensively, had trouble stopping the run defensively and were on the losing side of all their big games this season. The Arizona State Sun Devils have had an extra week to prepare for to prepare for this game, and they are a physical team in the trenches that are in the top 25 in total defense and scoring defense. Bad side with the Sun Devils rested at home in a comfortable win.”
More:Spencer Rattler transfer: Arizona State football among the best fits for Oklahoma quarterback
More:Arizona State football gets help in Pac-12 South race with Utah, UCLA lose
Cameron Ross writes: “Both teams are playing well enough this season and each will try to improve their position at the conference in Week 9. The State of Arizona should win this game as the better overall team at home, but the Cougars will have enough offense to keep this game within the total to get the cover.”
Play Choices: Take Washington State with the points against ASU
It writes: “Arizona State has beaten the spread three times in seven games. The Sun Devils have not won an ATS (0-1) this year as a favorite of 15 points or above. The Washington States record against the spread is 5 -3- 0. The Cougars have yet to lose ATS (1-0) as favorites by 15 points or higher this season.’
More:Antonio Pierce Scrubs Arizona State Football Mentions On Social Media, Raising Questions
More:Spencer Rattler transfer speculation ramps up after Oklahoma Sooners Instagram antics
ATS.IO: Sun Devils will cover against Cougars
Vincent Senick writes, “After seven games, the Arizona state offense is averaging 31.6 points per game and 432.7 yards per game, 229.9 through the air and 202.9 on the ground. Defensively, the Sun are Devils 18.9 points and 321.3 yards, 190.7 passes and 130.6 rushing.”
ESPN: ASU has an 86.7% chance of winning
The site’s Football Power Index gives Washington State a 13.3% chance of taking the win.
More:How Arizona State Soccer Can Still Win Pac-12 South Over Utah, UCLA
OpportunitiesShark: ASU will beat Washington state
The site has a predicted score of 40-4-21.4 with the Sun Devils beating the Cougars.
Doc’s Sports: Take Washington State with the points vs. ASU
Guy Bruhn writes, “The state of Arizona has conceded a total of 932 yards from the ground game (133.1 yards per game) and 9 touchdowns from the rush this year. They conceded 7 touchdowns from the pass and 190.7 yards/game, They rank 35th in the country.The Sun Devils defense is already on the field for 453 games, which is good for 38th in college football.The Sun Devils give up 18.9 points per game, leaving them 34th place in D-1 season, they have totaled 132 points.”
More:Arizona State football coach Herm Edwards under fire for ASU’s epic collapse vs. Utah
Reach Jeremy Cluffat [email protected].Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.
Support local journalism: subscribe toazcentral.comToday.
Sources
2/ https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/college/asu/2021/10/26/washington-state-arizona-state-picks-predictions-pac-12-football/8550274002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]