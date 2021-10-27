Sports
Clayton Phillips finds himself on the other side of an UND hockey destination game for the second time
He was a sophomore defenseman at the University of Minnesota when he made the trip to play against UND in the 2018 US Hockey Hall of Fame Game at Orleans Arena.
“I remember the atmosphere was just incredible,” he said. “It was a full barn, just a very nice environment. We didn’t come out on top, but it was a nice hockey game.”
Phillips transferred to Penn State after that season. As fate has it, he will once again be on the other side of an UND hockey game when his Nittany Lions take on the Fighting Hawks at 7:07 p.m. Saturday at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
“It’s pretty funny how it turned out,” Phillips said. “I was just talking with some guys on the team about how I’ve played in this game before now that I think about it.”
UND defeated Minnesota 3-1 in that game on a pair of goals from East Grand Forks Senior High graduate Colton Poolman. Joel Janatuinen scored an empty net to give the full hall a wild party.
“It was an absolute blast…just a treat,” Phillips said. “You like having fans by your side, but when they’re against you, that makes it kind of fun too. It’s just a really nice environment. The fans add to the intensity and atmosphere as a whole and it’s just a really cool experience.”
Phillips said he spoke briefly with teammates about what to expect in Nashville on Saturday night.
“I think you can expect a pretty noisy environment,” he said. “I think it’s going to be important to just stick with what we know and what works for us. I don’t want to say ‘vote out the crowd,’ but you really have to thrive on it and take a little bit of it shifts by shift. “
Phillips, of Edina, Minnesota, is a third round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Penguins and has long been known as a puck-moving blue liner. He is in his third season with the Nittany Lions and his fifth in college hockey. Phillips has three points in four games en route to Nashville.
“We’re all really excited, of course,” Phillips said. “We have a tough opponent in North Dakota. We’re really looking forward to the challenge. At the end of the day it’s another hockey game. We have to go in with a business mentality. It’s a nice city and all that I’m sure we can do a little sight-seeing the night before, but at the end of the day, we’re going out to win a hockey game.”
Time will tell what the atmosphere is like for Saturday’s game.
On the one hand, the turnout will be significantly higher than in Vegas. Orleans Arena held 7,412 during the 2018 game. Bridgestone Arena has about 10,000 more fans than that.
On the other hand, UND and Penn State are not old rivals. In fact, the programs have never been played before, so the matchup is not a fierce and bitter rivalry like North Dakota-Minnesota.
“If I were a gambler,” Phillips said, “I’d say it would be much the same.”
American Hockey Hall of Fame Game
WHO: No. 6 North Dakota vs. Penn State.
When: 7:07 p.m. Saturday.
True: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee.
TV: Midco Sports (GF Ch. 27/622). Alex Heinert play-by-play, Jake Brandt analysis.
Webcast: NCHC.tv.
Radio: The Fox (96.1 FM). Tim Hennessy play-by-play, Steve Olson analysis.
