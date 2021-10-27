Agüero makes first Barcelona start in 6/10 show, but Rayo proves too much for Blaugrana

Memphis Depay missed a penalty when Radamel Falcao’s fourth goal of the season condemned Barcelona 1-0 to Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday to increase the pressure on coach Ronald Koeman.

Barca remain scoreless away from Camp Nou this season and are ninth in LaLiga after 10 games, four points behind Rayo, who temporarily jumped to fifth place with their fifth win in five home games since returning to the top tier in the summer.

Veteran striker Falcao scored the only goal of the game in the 30th minute, turning Gerard Pique in after Sergio Busquets gave the ball away. Barca had a golden opportunity to earn a point in the 72nd minute when Memphis was knocked down in the area, but the Dutchman’s penalty was saved by Stole Dimitrievski.

Positives

There was a bright performance from young midfielder Nico Gonzalez, who returned to the side for the first time since being eliminated at halftime from Barca’s loss to Atletico Madrid on October 2. Sergio Aguero also got through 90 minutes on his first start for the club and showed at least signs that he could be useful this season.

negatives

Barca have not won any competition away from home all season and have not scored on their travels since Memphis’ goal at Athletic Bilbao in August. That is not acceptable for a team of their stature, which should be competing for the title.

There are also individual mistakes like Busquets’ in front of goal, underperforming players like Pique and Philippe Coutinho here, and a complete lack of ideas. Is there a system in place? Do they work on presses? About tactics?

Manager rating of 10

4 — The buck has to stop at Koeman again, even though Busquets’ mistake and Memphis’ missed penalty were not directly his fault. There was a complete lack of creativity in the second half, in terms of his changes and his tactics, and time is ticking on his tenure after just four wins in 10 league games.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best, players introduced after 70 minutes are not rated)

GK Marc-André ter Stegen, 6 – The German goalkeeper was OK, occasionally sweeping up and making a few routine saves. Could do little about Falcao’s well-taken goal.

DF Sergi Roberto, 6 – Returned to the side as a right back and didn’t do much wrong before coming out in the second half.

DF Gerard Pique, 5 — Turned too easily by Falcao for the opening goal and was later booked for a challenge on the Colombia striker. A difficult night for the defender.

DF Eric Garcia, 6 — The former Manchester City centre-back has gotten into some form in recent games, even if the same can’t be said of Barcelona.

DF Jordi Alba, 6 – Was threatening from the left at times and created a few chances.

Sergio Aguero got his first start for Barcelona in Wednesday’s defeat to Rayo Vallecano. Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

MF Sergio Busquets, 5 – Gave possession of the ball leading up to Falcao’s goal and kept his hands up after the game. “I was asleep, they took my bag and it was all my fault,” he admitted.

MF Nico Gonzalez, 7 – Barça’s best player in the first half and involved in some of their best moments after the break, went just wide on a great first touch and then drove forward to create a chance for Aguero.

MF Sergino Dest, 6 – Will regret missing a chance in the first half, but it was one of the few Barca places to show courage and hit players as they chased the match.

MF Philippe Coutinho, 4– Giving the ball away again and again and losing a good chance from a cross by Alba in the second half. Finally replaced in the 74th minute.

FW Memphis Savings, 5 – Hit the side net with an early shot and created a good chance for Dest before missing a penalty in the second half. He has now played 10 games for his club without scoring from open play, dating back to August.

FW Sergio Aguero, 6 – Did well on its first start. Worked a few shooting opportunities and set up Gavi deep into stoppage time.

deputies

FW Yusuf Demir, 5 — Looked timid after entering the second half, unwilling to hire players like he did in pre-season.

MF Gavi, N/R — The 17-year-old was given some much-needed rest, but came off the bench to miss his side’s last chance of the game after some good work from Aguero.

FW Luuk de Jong, N/R — A belated introduction as Koeman became desperate. Had a good chance from a distance when goalkeeper Dimitrievski got entangled in no man’s land, but could only hit the top of the net.