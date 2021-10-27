Sports
Agüero makes first Barcelona start in 6/10 show, but Rayo proves too much for Blaugrana
Memphis Depay missed a penalty when Radamel Falcao’s fourth goal of the season condemned Barcelona 1-0 to Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday to increase the pressure on coach Ronald Koeman.
Barca remain scoreless away from Camp Nou this season and are ninth in LaLiga after 10 games, four points behind Rayo, who temporarily jumped to fifth place with their fifth win in five home games since returning to the top tier in the summer.
Veteran striker Falcao scored the only goal of the game in the 30th minute, turning Gerard Pique in after Sergio Busquets gave the ball away. Barca had a golden opportunity to earn a point in the 72nd minute when Memphis was knocked down in the area, but the Dutchman’s penalty was saved by Stole Dimitrievski.
Positives
There was a bright performance from young midfielder Nico Gonzalez, who returned to the side for the first time since being eliminated at halftime from Barca’s loss to Atletico Madrid on October 2. Sergio Aguero also got through 90 minutes on his first start for the club and showed at least signs that he could be useful this season.
– ESPN+ Viewer’s Guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more
– Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (US only)
– Don’t have ESPN? Get instant access
negatives
Barca have not won any competition away from home all season and have not scored on their travels since Memphis’ goal at Athletic Bilbao in August. That is not acceptable for a team of their stature, which should be competing for the title.
There are also individual mistakes like Busquets’ in front of goal, underperforming players like Pique and Philippe Coutinho here, and a complete lack of ideas. Is there a system in place? Do they work on presses? About tactics?
Manager rating of 10
4 — The buck has to stop at Koeman again, even though Busquets’ mistake and Memphis’ missed penalty were not directly his fault. There was a complete lack of creativity in the second half, in terms of his changes and his tactics, and time is ticking on his tenure after just four wins in 10 league games.
Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best, players introduced after 70 minutes are not rated)
GK Marc-André ter Stegen, 6 – The German goalkeeper was OK, occasionally sweeping up and making a few routine saves. Could do little about Falcao’s well-taken goal.
DF Sergi Roberto, 6 – Returned to the side as a right back and didn’t do much wrong before coming out in the second half.
DF Gerard Pique, 5 — Turned too easily by Falcao for the opening goal and was later booked for a challenge on the Colombia striker. A difficult night for the defender.
DF Eric Garcia, 6 — The former Manchester City centre-back has gotten into some form in recent games, even if the same can’t be said of Barcelona.
DF Jordi Alba, 6 – Was threatening from the left at times and created a few chances.
MF Sergio Busquets, 5 – Gave possession of the ball leading up to Falcao’s goal and kept his hands up after the game. “I was asleep, they took my bag and it was all my fault,” he admitted.
MF Nico Gonzalez, 7 – Barça’s best player in the first half and involved in some of their best moments after the break, went just wide on a great first touch and then drove forward to create a chance for Aguero.
MF Sergino Dest, 6 – Will regret missing a chance in the first half, but it was one of the few Barca places to show courage and hit players as they chased the match.
MF Philippe Coutinho, 4– Giving the ball away again and again and losing a good chance from a cross by Alba in the second half. Finally replaced in the 74th minute.
FW Memphis Savings, 5 – Hit the side net with an early shot and created a good chance for Dest before missing a penalty in the second half. He has now played 10 games for his club without scoring from open play, dating back to August.
FW Sergio Aguero, 6 – Did well on its first start. Worked a few shooting opportunities and set up Gavi deep into stoppage time.
deputies
FW Yusuf Demir, 5 — Looked timid after entering the second half, unwilling to hire players like he did in pre-season.
MF Gavi, N/R — The 17-year-old was given some much-needed rest, but came off the bench to miss his side’s last chance of the game after some good work from Aguero.
FW Luuk de Jong, N/R — A belated introduction as Koeman became desperate. Had a good chance from a distance when goalkeeper Dimitrievski got entangled in no man’s land, but could only hit the top of the net.
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/soccer/barcelona-espbarcelona/story/4507402/aguero-makes-first-barcelona-start-in-6-10-showingbut-rayo-prove-too-much-for-blaugrana
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]tmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]