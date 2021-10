NFL Fantasy Football 2021 Marcas Grant’s Sleepers Week 8

Ja’Marr Chase is everyone’s favorite fantasy receiver right now, and Tyler Boyd has turned into a ghost. Don’t let that distract you from Tee Higgins leading the Bengals in target share in games where he has appeared. It wasn’t all bad for Higgins. His aerometer totals for the past three weeks were not far from Chase. His recent catch rate (10 receipts on 21 targets) leaves a lot to be desired. That’s where the Jets come in. If there’s one defense that offers fantasy hope, it’s Gang Green – especially after last week’s rotten display against the Patriots. We may be closing the book on Boyd, but more chapters need to be written for Higgins. Sometimes what we want isn’t really what is. Projecting like New England’s WR1, Jakobi Meyers is the patriots we want. But Kendrick Bourne may be the sleeper your fantasy team needs. Meyers leads the team in goals, receptions, yards and fantasy points. But in the last two categories, Bourne fills the gap. Especially since it seems like there are no NFL regulations preventing Bourne from scoring touchdowns. How else do you explain New England hanging 54 points on the Jets without Meyers finding the end zone? Anyway, the match-up against the Chargers is bad on paper, but after scoring double digits in four of his last five games, it’s worth investigating Bourne’s fantasy identity. (Sorry not. Sorry.) At the risk of getting an egg on my face again, I’m bidding Evan Engram. Big Blue’s magically disappearing tight end has racked up over 65 receiving yards in a game just once in his last 21 outings. Why do I think that could change in week 8? First, he plays the wretched Chiefs, whom we pick every chance we get. Second, with the NFL’s trade deadline approaching and Engram not expected to return next year, there’s a chance the Giants could present him to facilitate a deal. Third, maybe I’m just a glutton for punishment. Choose the answer that you feel most comfortable with. Speaking of criminal eating, I cry for everyone who has seen this Jets attack every week. If you’re going to subject yourself to that, at least try to find some joy. Stream the Defense of Bengal. Give yourself something else to root for. You deserve it.

