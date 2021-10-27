Sports
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (calf strain) has to ‘cross the threshold’ to play on Sunday
FRISCO, Texas — During Wednesday’s portion of practice open to the media, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott showed no ill effects from a right calf strain sustained on Oct. 17, in some cases making him available for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. question.
Prescott did an extensive pre-practice warm-up and didn’t participate in the individual footwork drills with the rest of the quarterbacks, but he went through simulated drops to the side as coach Mike McCarthy watched. Later, he threw passes to his running backs, receivers and tight ends without any problems.
Prescott was officially listed as restricted in Wednesday’s practice, but CeeDee Lamb said Prescott looked “normal”. Same Roof. He looks great in and out of his drops. I don’t know the limitations for him or what’s going on, but for me, he looks fine.”
Prescott sustained the injury on the winning touchdown pass to Lamb in overtime against the New England Patriots, and the Cowboys took advantage of their retirement, with executive vice president Stephen Jones saying “it would have been difficult” for Prescott to played last week.
Owner and general manager Jerry Jones said he was more optimistic about Prescott’s chances of playing against the Vikings on Tuesday at 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, but with practice week starting Wednesday, the Cowboys will take a conservative approach before making their final decision. to take .
“He’s going to practice and he’s going to go through the individual part of it and he’s in the game plans. He’s getting ready to play,” McCarthy said. “He has to cross the threshold to make sure he goes all the way.”
McCarthy did not define the threshold, but said part of the decision will be made by Prescott and associate athletic trainer and director of rehab Britt Brown, who oversaw the quarterback’s recovery from his ankle and shoulder injuries over the past year.
“Britt and Dak have a great history and relationship, so I feel like we’re on a par with how he’s progressing in this,” McCarthy said. “He will do everything he can to play on Sunday. That is a given.”
McCarthy acknowledged that quarterbacks “could probably play with a calf strain earlier in the rehab process than the other positions.” As head coach of the Green Bay Packers in 2014, McCarthy saw Aaron Rodgers suffer a calf injury late in the regular season and in the playoffs, all the way to the NFC Championship Game.
“It was difficult. The weather was different, there were two outdoor games then in Seattle, there in the NFC Championship Game, so yeah, that was a challenge,” said McCarthy. “But it was January. It was a different time of year and different circumstances.”
With the Cowboys playing their seventh game of the year on Sunday and leading 3.5 games in the NFC East, does that affect the club’s decision with Prescott?
“I think it’s a clear decision. We don’t want this to become a week-to-week situation, so until he crosses that threshold to try and minimize the risk, the decision will really come down to it,” McCarthy said.
McCarthy said Cooper Rush will get work with the No. 1 offense regardless of Prescott’s health. Rush hasn’t played in a game since 2019 and hasn’t thrown a pass since 2017, completing 1 of 2 throws in cleanup duty for Prescott.
“It’s a matter of trying to get Cooper ready and making sure Dak gets what he needs,” McCarthy said. “We have to make sure Cooper is ready too.”
Ezekiel Elliott wasn’t sure if Prescott would be playing on Sunday, but added: “From what we’re hearing it sounds like he’ll be available. But I’m not saying I’m not worried because of course we want to have Dak there but i have a lot of faith in it [Rush]. He had a great day today.”
Lamb said the Cowboys are planning to play Prescott.
“Even if he’s not, we’re prepared for who’s next,” Lamb said. “But I’m about 90 percent sure he’ll be there.”
