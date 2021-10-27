Former Washington Football Team Employees Deliver Letter to NFL Owners Meeting





Former Washington Football Team employees delivered a letter to the NFL owners’ meeting on Tuesday. The group continued to ask for transparency about the league’s investigation into Washington. Emily Appelgate, Brad Baker, Melanie Coburn, Rachel Curtis, Dominique Dupras, Rachel Engelson, Megan Imbert, Alicia Klein, Ana Nunez, Melissa O’Hara, Brittany Pareti and Donald Wells all signed the letter to the owners. “We are writing to you as members of the NFL’s Social Justice Working Group to ask at this week’s NFL owners meeting if you are pressuring the NFL to make the findings of the Washington Football Team (“WFT”) investigation public” they wrote. . “While your task force was formed to address issues of racial justice in the competition, you also have the opportunity to seek justice for the hundreds of women and men, like us, who bravely came forward to share stories of harassment and abuse that we experience while employees of the WFT.” In 2020 the Washington Post used to be the first to report that female employees of the team have experienced sexual harassment. In a later report, WFT cheerleaders claimed they were secretly videotaped while they undressed and reached a settlement with the team. The NFL investigated the team, but did not allow investigator Beth Wilkinson to prepare a written report. Instead, it listened to an oral report stating that “the culture of the club was very toxic and lagged far behind the values ​​of the NFL.” The NFL said it chose to listen to an oral report because the case was sensitive. The investigation was completed this summer. Earlier this month, the New York Times uncovered emails between then-Washington President Bruce Allen and former Raiders coach John Gruden over a leak from the investigation. In the emails, Gruden used misogynistic, racist and anti-LGBTQ language and he resigned as a result of the report. While rightly so, former Washington employees are disappointed that Gruden, someone who was not part of the Washington Football Team organization, was the only one to lose his job. Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder has resigned from his day-to-day responsibilities for at least the “next months,” while his wife, Tanya, took on those responsibilities as a result of the investigation. The team was also fined $10 million. On Oct. 12, attorneys for Washington’s former employees released a statement urging the NFL to release the findings of the investigation to no avail. This time they decided it was best to do it in person. “The NFL is at a crossroads,” the letter read. “The NFL has long been plagued by racism, homophobia and misogyny – from property, players and staff. The question for the NFL is not whether these problems of racism, sexism and homophobia exist, but what the League is going to do about it? “If the NFL releases the results of the investigation and takes meaningful steps to address the underlying issues, it will send the message that the League will not tolerate misogyny and abuse.” More NFL Coverage:

