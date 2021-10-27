Justin Fields, Bears recipients schedule meetings to get on the same page

NFL teams set aside a time for their starting quarterback and wide receivers to develop chemistry. It’s called training camp.

The Bears don’t have such a luxury, though, at least not with this quarterback. One of the fundamental flaws of Matt Nagy who anointed Andy Dalton his undisputed starter in the spring is that Dalton, not rookie Justin Fields, was allowed to spend all OTAs and training camps playing with the first-string receivers. Fields rarely did that.

With Dalton injured for six quarters of the season, Fields was left with a laundry list of new responsibilities to learn his receivers’ preferences, tendencies and rhythms on the fly.

It’s not going well.

Darnell Mooney is expected to make a huge jump in Year 2 and average the same number of receptions per game as last year. Allen Robinson is nothing like his former self, averaging about half the catches and yards per game as last season. Receivers Marquise Goodwin and Damiere Byrd have combined 13 catches and 120 yards all season.

On Tuesday, Robinson said the obvious when asked about his struggle with Fields.

There weren’t many shots we took during the training camp, he said.

Chemistry comes from a Crock Pot, not a microwave. It is built on the backs of off-campus spring throwing sessions, mini camps, training camps, workouts and games. Dalton was the quarterback who did that the most this year.

Of course, the more reps you get with your receivers, the better the chemistry you have, Fields said. It really is that simple.

Fields then made a plan to try and make up for lost time.

We have solid chemistry, Fields said of Robinson. Of course we have to get better. Of course it’s not the best in the country, but it grew every day

Me, he and a few other recipients are going to start on Zoom together and start getting our own thing together.

Fields and the recipients plan to get together in addition to their teammates to watch film on Zoom and, perhaps when the team doesn’t have strict coronavirus protocol, in person. By doing this, they can talk about possible audible noises and defensive tendencies.

Watching a movie together is not earth shattering. The bears are already doing that, in various groups, but the bears who say something needs to change at least recognize the bleak state of the crime.

They average 255.4 yards per game, the lowest in the NFL at 17 yards and 205 yards less than the leading Cowboys. Their 124.4 passing yards per game also ranks last, a whopping 200 yards per game less than the Buccaneers, who boast the best passing offense in football.

it means a lot, Mooney said of the meeting plan. Evidently [Fields] wants to win. We also want to win. So I mean, chemistry takes a long time to build. But we tried to speed up the process, get it where we need it now. That’s what was being worked on.

When asked how often they will meet alone, Fields was blunt. As much as necessary, he said, while optimistic that the offense will turn.

You just have those feelings, he said. You just feel it. It’s coming.

Mooney does that too.

You can see it, he said. You just have to take it from practice to play… Everyone’s success reverberates from each other. It starts up front, and then it starts at the quarterback, then run back, run game, then receivers, you know?

So we all have to do our thing, do our job, and everything will work as it should.

That job, which starts this week, includes an extra Zoom meeting.