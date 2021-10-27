Name Game: Why the Cleveland Indians Changed Their Name and Why the Atlanta Braves Didn’t

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The World Series began Tuesday-evening with the Atlanta Braves defeating the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series.

Before the game, Commissioner Rob Manfred was asked by reporters about the Braves name and their fans’ use of the Tomahawk Chop in Truist Park.

It is important to understand that we have 30 markets across the country. They’re not all the same, Manfred told reporters. The Braves have done a phenomenal job with the Native American community. The Native American community in that region is fully behind the Braves program, including the heel. That’s kind of the end of the story for me. In that market, taking into account the Native American community, it works.

Manfred said he understood that not all Native American groups feel that way.

I don’t know how every Native American group across the country feels, he said. I am 100 percent sure that the Braves understand what the Native American community in their region believes and that they have acted in accordance with that understanding.

Naturally, this struck a chord with fans of the Clevelands baseball team, many who are still angry about the franchise’s decision in July to drop the Indians name and open the 2022 season as the Cleveland Guardians. That name change is currently being challenged in court.

Here are six questions and answers that explain why two major league teams have taken different paths regarding their names.

No.1: What caused the Indians to change their name?

A. It was not an MLB directive. When the Indians made the decision to drop Chief Wahoo as their logo at the end of the 2018 season—a decision much encouraged by Manfred—owner Paul Dolan was determined to keep the Indians name. But after George Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020 and the nationwide unrest that followed, the NFL Washington Redskins announced they were going to change their name. The Indians said they were also considering a name change following Washington’s announcement.

When the Indians finally announced the name change in July this year, the organization said the change was made to promote unity and social justice in the Cleveland Community. Dolan believed that a professional sports team should unite, not divide, a city. The Indians have been criticized for decades for their name and use of Chief Wahoo.

Dolan said the decision was based on discussions with fans and Native American groups and stakeholders on the team. Washington’s move to change its name was prompted by protests from sponsors. Cleveland said it hadn’t received a negative push from its sponsors.

No. 2: What was Braves’ stance on a possible name change?

A. When Washington and Cleveland announced they were considering name changes in 2020, the Braves property said they saw no reason to change their name. The Braves had developed a strong relationship with the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians in North Carolina. In the past, the EBCI has endorsed the Braves and Heel name.

However, last year, Chuck Hoskin Jr., chief executive of the Cherokee Nation, told The Athletic: We appreciate the Atlanta Braves trying to honor the Indigenous community, but the best way to honor us is to stop using native american depictions in various sports.

The Braves property during the 2020 pandemic told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution no decision had been made on the chop. But the heel has continued through the 2021 regular season and the postseason.

Ownership also emailed season ticket holders in 2020 a statement that reads in part: Due to our conversations, changing the name of the Braves is not considered or deemed necessary. We have great respect and reverence for our name and the Native American communities that have had meaningful relationships with us do too. We will always be the Atlanta Braves.

No.3: Why was Cleveland unable to form a similar relationship with a Native American tribe?

AN. On the day the name change was announced, Dolan said the Indians were in a different situation than the Braves. They didn’t have a large Native American group to bond with and perhaps support them when it came to keeping the name. While researching the name change, they spoke with the Lake Erie Native American Council and the National Council of American Indians.

No. 4: What put the Indians in Manfred’s sights?

AN. In 2016, as the Indians were getting ready to play the Blue Jays in the ALCS, a Native American activist in Ottawa filed a motion to prevent them from wearing the Chief Wahoo logo and the Indians name on their uniforms for Game 3 of the ALCS at Rogers Center in Toronto.

The Indians traveled to Toronto with spare uniforms in case the motion was passed. It was denied three hours before game time.

Bud Selig, who preceded Manfred as commissioner, felt the team needed to make a decision on the Indians team name and logo. However, Manfred expected more legal challenges for Chief Wahoo and urged the Indians to drop the logo.

New. 5: Did the Indians get the 2019 All-Star Game for dropping Chief Wahoo after the 2018 season?

A. Manfred and the Indian decision makers deny that. But it was certainly an interesting coincidence.

No. 6: What Concessions Did the Braves Make to Native Americans?

AN. The main Braves logo from 1966 to 1986 was the smiling head of a Native American warrior. That’s left out with the main logo with the Braves name above a tomahawk.

Atlanta used to have a Native American mascot named Chief Noc-A-Homa from 1966-85. The Chief reportedly retired in 1986 due to a salary dispute.

–

