Big Ten title up for grabs for Michigan men

From left to right: Oli Raimond, Tom Dodd, Devin Meyrer, Colton Yesney, Nick Foster, Christian Hubak

THIS WEEK

Friday 29 Oct. — at Big Ten Championships (State College, Pa.), 10:45 AM

Live results | live video

ANN ARBOR, I. — The University of Michigan’s No. 15 national men’s cross-country team will compete on Friday (October 29) for what would be the third team title in its last six attempts at the 2021 edition of the Big Ten Cross Country Championships hosted by Penn State.

In what is an annual hard-fought competition, regardless of rankings, the Wolverines will compete against No. 10 Wisconsin and No. 29 Minnesota — as well as previously ranked Michigan State, Indiana and Purdue — over a 5.3-mile radius. the grounds of the Nittany Lions’ Blue and White Golf Courses at 10:45am

Those top-ranked teams all competed in Wisconsin last weekend, with only the Badgers beating the Wolverines in the overall team standings among the conference teams.

Michigan will once again rely on its depth of national caliber to carry the day. In addition to being one of three teams on the field in Wisconsin with six runners in the top-90, they were the first Big Ten team to have five scoring runners across the line — and sixth man Colton Yesney beat the Badgers’ number 5 runner by a second to the finish.

Yesney is part of a close-knit group of Wolverines that have shown better pack-run discipline than nearly any team it encountered in 2021. The group of nine runners looking to continue that trend with the conference title at stake could include reigning Big Ten Runner of the Year and two-time All-American Devin Meyrer ; top Wisconsin finisher and track All-American Tom Dodd ; Big Ten 10,000 Meter Silver Medalist and All-American Tom Brady ; All-American steeplechaser Christian Hubaker ; NCAA Steeplechase Qualifier Joost Plaetinck ; Big Ten 1,500 meters silver medalist Nick Foster ; Stars in 2021 Yesney, It was Raymond and Zach Stewart ; and John Florence , James Gedris , Michael Hancock , Cole Johnson , Will Landowne , Joe Meyers , Thomas Shilgalis and Jack Spamer .

The race will be streamed live on B1G+. Live results will be available via Primetime Timing and updates will be posted on the official @umichtrack social media channels throughout the race.

Things to know

Led by newly appointed director of athletics and cross country Kevin Sullivan , the UM men will come in at number 2 in the deep Great Lakes Regional rankings and at number 15 in the National Coaches’ Poll announced earlier this week by the American Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

Of the Big Ten teams, Michigan is second behind No. 10 Wisconsin and ahead of No. 29 Minnesota.

The Wolverines were banned from the NCAA Championships last winter for the first time since 2014 in a season largely derailed by a department-wide shutdown due to COVID-19 precautions, and will seek to return to the November national meeting in Tallahassee. , Fla., with only two returnees — Devin Meyrer and Joost Plaetinck — from the historic 7th place ranking in 2019.

Michigan won the conference team title in both 2015 and 2017. Most recently, the Wolverines placed third at the 2019 edition of the meet; the department-wide shutdown forced them out of the postponed 2020 edition of the meeting held in January 2021.

The Wolverines continue to top their national rankings, most recently finishing eighth overall in a deep Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational race after coming in as the 10th best-ranked team in the field. The Wolverines were one of only three squads to have six top-90 finishers, and their time of 21.2 seconds between No. 1 runner Tom Dodd and no. 5 runner It was Raymond was the second best in the field.

The Wolverines were also strong in the closing stages of the race, going from 17th at the 2K split to 13th at 4K and 11th at 6K. Much of that upward pressure in the standings was driven by the trio of Joost Plaetinck , It was Raymond and Zach Stewart , who together took 111 places in the final four kilometers of the race. In addition, nos. 6 and 7 tokens Colton Yesney and Nick Foster combined to gain another 103 places in that time.

As has been the hallmark of the Wolverines over the years, they have stuck together well and run as a largely cohesive unit. In their three intersquad races this year at Penn State, Notre Dame and Wisconsin, they have a 1-5 average time spread of 19.47 seconds and a 1-7 time spread of 31.57 seconds – which is only three other teams in the race. deep Wisconsin field for even their 1-5 runners.

Course description

Penn State Blue/White Golf Courses

Course card

Distance: 5.2 miles (8.37 kilometers)

Max. elevation: 1,231 feet above sea level

Low altitude: 1,144 feet above sea level

Distances selected to match with intermediate checkpoints in live results

Start- Mile 1: Steady half-mile descent before embarking on a climb up the first of two rounds around the loop, starting at 0.7 miles.

Miles 1-2: The uphill climb continues until runners reach the top of the loop at 1.1 miles, giving way to a gently sloping descent for the rest of the mile, ending when the second of the two rounds around the loop begins.

Miles 2-3: The uphill climb returns to the top of the loop at 2.4 miles before descending for the remainder of the mile.

Miles 3-4: The descent to the end of the loop continues for 3.2 miles as runners exit the loop for a pass around the rolling hills of a fairway before entering the fourth mile with a steep climb.

Miles 4-5: Runners climb a hill between two fairways for a quarter of a mile before descending the hill again. With the finish line visible over a fairway on the right, the trail’s last major climb begins at 4.5 miles and lasts nearly half a mile. The climb turns into a short 4.9 mile descent.

Miles 5-5.2: The course goes straight to the finale, which has slightly sloping hills but no major elevation changes.