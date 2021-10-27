Football Preview: Texas Tech Welcomes #8 TCU Thursday Night





LUBBOCK, Texas. The Texas Tech soccer team (11-4-2, 4-3-1 Big 12) will host number 8 TCU on Thursday night as it closes out the regular season at the John Walker Soccer Complex. Admission will be free to the public. The Texas Tech soccer team (11-4-2, 4-3-1 Big 12) will host number 8 TCU on Thursday night as it closes out the regular season at the John Walker Soccer Complex. Admission will be free to the public. The Red Raiders defeated Kansas 2-1 on Friday night. Gisselle Kozarskic made it a 1-0 game in the 44 . just before half-timee minute with her second score of the season assisted by Kirsten Davis . In the 77e minute, Davis scored her 14e goal of the year on a pass from Jordie Harro because it turned out to be the game winner with Kansas scoring in the 80e minute. In goal for the Red Raiders, Madison White has played every minute, with a GAA of 0.86 and 42 saves. In the game against Kansas, the junior made one save. Scouting TCU Eric Bell and his team are making the journey from Fort Worth with an overall record of 14-2-1 and currently ranks first in the Big 12 with a 6-1-1 mark. TCU has been in the top 20 all season and even reached number 5. Messiah Bright leads the attack with nine goals and five assists, as Grace Collins is right behind her with eight goals and leads the team in assists (eight). In total, 10 Horned Frogs have scored a goal. In between, Lauren Kellett has started with 17 games and has a .56 GAA to go along with 60 saves. Team captains Davis and Cassie Hiatt serve as team captains for the second consecutive season. Hiatt, a defender from Parker, Colorado, has been a dominant player for the Red Raider defense for three seasons, starting with a Big 12 All-Freshman campaign to start. Hiatt earned All-America honors as a sophomore along with All-Big 12 First Team. Davis, who was selected as number 13 in the NWSL College Draft, decided to return to school to play her fifth season with Texas Tech. She had 16 goals as a junior to earn the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and All-America honors. Our leader A Dallas native who won a national championship while playing with Duke, Stone is in his 15th season as the program’s leader after roles with Denver, Duke and Clemson. He has led the Red Raiders to seven NCAA Tournament appearances, including the Sweet 16 in 2014. Tech won the 2015 Big 12 tournament and racked up eight double-digit seasons under Stone’s leadership. Our Gold Medalist Texas Tech welcomed Janine Beckie back to Lubbock on Saturday, August 14 after the former Red Raider helped Canada to the gold medal in Tokyo. Beckie, who is the all-time top scorer in Tech history at 57, currently plays professionally with Manchester City FC. Canada won the gold medal with a shootout win over Sweden in the championship game. Next one Texas Tech’s Big 12 Tournament seed will be determined Thursday night. The quarterfinals begin on October 31 in Round Rock, Texas.

