Larry Borom back in training, injury report, Justin Fields, Jimbo Covert receives HOF ring





Borom made his NFL debut in left tackle in the Bears’ Week 1 loss to the Rams after veteran Jason Peters left the field with a quad injury. Unfortunately, Borom was then forced to drop out of the match after playing 15 snaps. It is not yet determined when Borom will return to the game action. “That’s one of the things that will be good for us to be able to evaluate and see where he is, both mentally and physically,” said Nagy. “I thought Larry did a great job when he got the chance to go in there and play. He’s done a really good job showing what he can do. “Coach Juan [Castillo] and coach Donnie [Raiola] will make sure they see where he stands today in terms of conditioning and then move on. But he’s worked hard, so we’re going to try to really push him and see where he can go.” Life in the NFL: After Sunday’s 38-3 loss to the Buccaneers, Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields admitted he wasn’t quite sure how to feel because “I’ve never been in this position, where I lose.” Fields has dropped as many games in the past two weeks as he has in two seasons with Ohio State, where he started a 20-2 record. “That’s the communication with all of us,” said Nagy, “Flip (quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo), Bill Lazor and myself and the quarterbacks, only he understands this is part of life in the NFL. This is a league where you to make sure you’re on your ‘A’ game at all times every week. It doesn’t matter who you play against, it doesn’t matter what week you are in, it only matters that you go out and perform . “That’s part of his development process. That would probably be more on the mental side. So he’s done a great job with that. He understands. And the fact that he’s competitive and has won a lot of matches, there’s a reason for that. “Because he’s able to persevere through adversity. When you’re going through adversity, you want a guy like Justin in your corner because you know he’ll help pull you out.” Health Update: Two defensive starters who sat out last Sunday’s loss in Tampa through injury, defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (groin) and safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. (hip) practiced on a limited basis on Wednesday. Other players who were restricted included receiver Allen Robinson II (ankle), defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (knee), tight end JP Holtz (quad), and return specialist Jakeem Grant Sr. (only).

