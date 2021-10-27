Roller derby team sues Cleveland Guardians to stop name use





CLEVELAND – A roller derby team that has called itself the Cleveland Guardians since 2013 sued the city’s Major League Baseball team in federal court in Cleveland on Wednesday, alleging the name change from Indians to Guardians infringes on its trademark. . “A major league club cannot just take the name of a smaller team and use it for itself,” the lawsuit said. “There can’t be two ‘Cleveland Guardians’ teams in Cleveland, and to be fair, Plaintiff was here first.” The former Cleveland Indians announced in July that it would take the name Guardians for the 2022 season after years of criticism that the Native American name and Chief Wahoo logo were racist. The new name was taken from the two large Art Deco statues that appear to stand guard on a bridge over the Cuyahoga River.

1 Related The all-gender roller derby team is based in the Cleveland suburb of Parma. It formally registered the Cleveland Guardians name with the Ohio Secretary of State in 2017 and has been selling team merchandise since 2014, the lawsuit said. The baseball team did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday. In April, the baseball team filed a trademark application for the Guardians name on the East African island of Mauritius, “effectively hiding the application unless they knew where to look,” the lawsuit said. The baseball team contacted the roller derby team in June, told team officials it was considering using the Guardians name and asked the roller derby team to send a photo of its jersey, the lawsuit said. When the roller derby team offered to sell the rights to the Guardians name to the baseball team, the former Indians offered to pay a “nominal amount” which the roller derby team declined, the lawsuit said. The baseball team then filed another trademark application in Mauritius for the team logo, the lawsuit said. The team also filed two federal trademark applications in July, claiming exclusive rights to the Guardians name. Negotiations between the two teams over the rights to the name began after the baseball team’s announcement in July and broke down on Tuesday, the lawsuit said. The roller derby team wants the baseball team to advertise and promote that it would no longer call itself the Guardians with “at least as much effort and resources” used to promote the new name, the lawsuit said. It also wants the baseball team to set up a fund equal to what the team spends on advertising and promotions if it continues to use the Guardians name so that the roller derby team can buy “corrective ads.”

