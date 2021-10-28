Big Ten college football Week 9 game predictions





Trent Button: It seems to be the biggest game ever between the two games. Both teams are undefeated and both teams are in the top 10. Michigan really needs Cade McNamara to get up this week and hit some deep throws to beat the Spartans, and Michigan State needs Kenneth Walker III to defeat the sturdy Wolverines defense line. I think the Wolverines have the insides here with Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins because those two will help McNamara set the pass more easily. Im taking Michigan in a very close and hard fought game.Michigan 28, Michigan State 24 Isaiah hole:I’ve been going back and forth and back and forth in this game, seemingly minute by minute. These two teams seem evenly matched and both have seemingly glaring weaknesses (MSU’s passing defense and Michigan’s passing offense). However, there are several things that I think play in favor of Wolverines. The Spartans offense lives off big games and the Michigan defense is sixth in the nation when it comes to limiting big games. MSU is bad at converting third downs, while the Wolverines come down 20th from the field in third. Michigan is one of the least penalized teams in the country while State is one of the more penalized teams. On paper, Michigan is still the most talented group, and it certainly isn’t overlooking MSU this year like it was last year. The home team has lost all but one game in the Jim Harbaugh era, and I think this Michigan team has long had revenge in mind and planned this game longer than the Spartans. I don’t trust a prediction anyway, but there’s more I like about corn and blue than green and white.Michigan 27, Michigan State 24

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wolverineswire.usatoday.com/lists/big-ten-college-football-week-9-predictions-michigan-football-vs-michigan-state-penn-state-vs-ohio-state-wisconsin-vs-iowa/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

