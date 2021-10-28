College football coach on hot seat: Jedd Fisch. from Arizona Wildcats

Arizona football coach Jedd Fisch inherited a team that had lost 12 games in a row.

He is now 0-7 in his first year with the Wildcats, and the the team’s losing streak is at 19 spell compete in Saturday’s game at USC.

Normally, a freshman coach shouldn’t have to worry about job security, but could Fisch’s Tucson job be in jeopardy?

The coach’s name is starting to appear on the hot seat on some college football coach lists this season.

yardbarker placed Fisch on a list of current college coaches on the hot seat and wondered if he would be fired during his freshman season.

Shiloh Carder wrote, “I’ve been quite critical of Fisch…especially before the season started. I had him listed as one of the worst off-season hires and Arizona as one of the worst teams in the FBS. Fisch’s hire already felt as an outsider-the-box idea for a show that has been known to try anything to see if it works.well,it’s not.arizona is 0-7 and has confirmed the doubts fans had about him back then the university made the hiring I’m usually against canning freshman coaches because it takes time to build such a bad program but this can be a rare exception It’s likely they don’t do anything but that takes the don’t push him.”

More:arizona vs arizona USC Picks, Predictions: Who Will Win the Pac-12 College Football Game?

For Arizona’s loss to Washington, coachesshotseat.com Fisch was number 24 on the list of coaches in the hot seat in college football this season.

He went to number 18 on the list after the loss.

Before the loss to Washington, The Arizona Daily Star rated Fisch’s mid-season performance for the Wildcats.

He had a D, a D+ and a C- from three of the site’s writers.

It wrote, “Although Fisch has changed team morale and is arguably better recruiting than his two predecessors, he still hasn’t won a game. The Wildcats lost to a Div. I FCS school in NAU and were shut out (by Colorado) for the first time since 2012. Fisch has the benefit of the doubt as it’s only Year 1, but he and the Wildcats coaching staff have their work cut out for them.”

More:Arizona football now has the longest losing streak in great Arizona sports history

Fisch has preached patience with his program this season.

After he started 0-3, he said to the media: I would say this: The program is just starting. We have played three games. We are in the middle of a renovation. The last time there was a bowling game here, there was a winning season, in 2017. Before that was 2015. We are in the process of getting a great recruiting class. We were trying to develop the younger players we have.

We were trying to build something…brand new. Like (with) all teams that have gone before us, things will happen when you come in and you take on a situation where you try to build it brand new. There will be setbacks.

He continued: We understand that this is a process. You usually don’t just walk into a winning organization. It just doesn’t happen.

You can be part of the process by being the first. You could look back on it and say, Hey, I was in that. I was on that team. I was part of the change.

Without a foundation, the house would fall over. This season is therefore the basis of the process and of the change.

More:Will Arizona’s football series come to an end in 2021? Wildcats huge underdog in latest games

Ryan Finley of the Arizona Daily Star reported when Fisch was hired in Arizona that he would receive a $100,000-per-year retention bonus that would vest if he continues to coach the Wildcats on November 30, 2024.

He reported that Arizona would owe him 65% of his remaining salary if it fired him before that date. Fisch earns more than $2.6 million a year from his five-year deal, according to Finley.

Arizona may not be eager to pay another coach buyout after buying former coach Kevin Sumlin’s contract when it fired him in December.

How much time does Fisch have left to try and build the foundation in Tucson?

How much more time should he get?

How hot does his seat get as the Wildcats coach?

More:Spencer Rattler transfer speculation of Oklahoma Sooners includes Arizona State, Arizona

Reach Jeremy Cluffat [email protected].Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: subscribe toazcentral.comToday.