Kyle Beach is Chicago Blackhawks John Doe in NHL Investigation
“John Doe” has emerged.
Kyle Beach revealed his identity on Canada’s TSN on Wednesdayas former Chicago Blackhawks player, former video coordinator Brad Aldrich, was allegedly sexually assaulted during the team’s 2010 Stanley Cup run.
Beach, 20 years old at the time of the incident, was part of the Blackhawks’ group of prospects who spent that postseason with the team in the event of injury or suspension. The 2008 11th overall pick never appeared in an NHL game.
Beach had previously been anonymous, but his identity was revealed thanks to several details in the report released Tuesday by the law firm investigating the Blackhawks, Jenner & Block.
“Just a great sense of relief, justification,” said Beach, who has been playing abroad since 2015. “It was no longer my word against everyone else’s.”
The investigation followed a lawsuit filed earlier this year by Beach, which caused Stan Bowman to step aside as general manager of the Blackhawks and president of hockey operations Tuesday. Bowman has also relinquished his duties as Team USA men’s ice hockey GM for the Beijing Olympics. Al MacIsaac, senior vice president of hockey operations, also left the team.
The NHL fined the Blackhawks $2 million for the organizations’ inadequate internal procedures and inadequate and untimely response. CEO Danny Wirtz addressed the team on Wednesday.
Former coach Joel Quenneville (now coaching the Florida Panthers) and ex-assistant general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff (now general manager of the Winnipeg Jets) were apparently aware of Beach’s claim, but also failed to respond appropriately. Quenneville coached the Panthers’ game on Wednesday prior to his meeting with Commissioner Gary Bettman.
“We want to recognize and commend Kyle Beach’s courage to come forward,” the Blackhawks said in a statement. The organization offered him “deepest apologies” for not responding properly after exposing the allegations 11 years ago.
“It was unforgivable for the then directors of the Blackhawks organization to delay taking action regarding the reported sexual misconduct. No playoff game or championship is more important than protecting our players and staff from predatory behavior.”
The 2010 Stanley Cup run was supposed to be a moment of pride for the Vancouver, Canada native. Instead, Beach’s memories of that time are forever tarnished, he said.
To be honest, I was mostly scared. I was scared. My career was threatened.
Blackhawks buyers, including former president John McDonough and mental skills coach Jim “Doc” Gary, were all apparently aware of the allegations, the report found. The records of talks about the alleged incident between Aldrich and Beach differed, according to the report. Aldrich has since been convicted of assaulting a Michigan high school student.
You can never imagine being put in a situation by someone who is supposed to be there to help you and make you a better hockey player and a better person and build your career, Beach said.
The first person he told was Paul Vincent, a former skills coach in Chicago who praised Beach for believing and fighting for him. He informed his family that summer. His mother cried for days. Until recently, they didn’t talk about it anymore.
I never mentioned it and they respected my privacy,” said Beach. “They asked if I was okay and let me talk about what I wanted to talk about. I did what I thought I had to do to survive, to chase my dream. And that was not thinking about it, not talking about it, ignoring it. That was all I could do because I was threatened and my career was on the line.”
Watching Aldrich celebrate the Stanley Cup with the team in June 2010 made him nauseous. Aldrich signed a divorce deal shortly after the Blackhawks won their first of three Stanley Cups during Bowman’s tenure.
It made me feel like nothing. It made me feel like I didn’t exist. It made me feel like I wasn’t important. It made me feel like he was right and that I was wrong. That’s what Doc Gary told me too. Was it my fault for putting myself in that situation?
Gary, a licensed medical professional, no longer works in the NHL. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation has opened an investigation into Gary, TSN said.
Beach said he suppressed his memories and developed addictions when his hockey career faltered in North America.
“I relied on alcohol. I relied on drugs,” he said. “I’m just so relieved with the news that came out yesterday that I’ve been proven right.”
He also believes that every player in the Blackhawks locker room who knew about the incident after the season. So are current players and supporters of the organization, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane.
I am a survivor. I know I’m not alone, man or woman,” Beach said. “And I buried this for 10 years, 11 years. And it destroyed me from within. And I want everyone in the sports world and in the world to know that you are not alone. You have to speak up. Because there (are) support systems.
Contributions: Associated Press
Follow Chris Bumbaca on Twitter @BOOMbaca.
