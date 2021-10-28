Connect with us

Kyle Beach is Chicago Blackhawks John Doe in NHL Investigation

“John Doe” has emerged.

Kyle Beach revealed his identity on Canada’s TSN on Wednesdayas former Chicago Blackhawks player, former video coordinator Brad Aldrich, was allegedly sexually assaulted during the team’s 2010 Stanley Cup run.

Beach, 20 years old at the time of the incident, was part of the Blackhawks’ group of prospects who spent that postseason with the team in the event of injury or suspension. The 2008 11th overall pick never appeared in an NHL game.

Beach had previously been anonymous, but his identity was revealed thanks to several details in the report released Tuesday by the law firm investigating the Blackhawks, Jenner & Block.

“Just a great sense of relief, justification,” said Beach, who has been playing abroad since 2015. “It was no longer my word against everyone else’s.”

The investigation followed a lawsuit filed earlier this year by Beach, which caused Stan Bowman to step aside as general manager of the Blackhawks and president of hockey operations Tuesday. Bowman has also relinquished his duties as Team USA men’s ice hockey GM for the Beijing Olympics. Al MacIsaac, senior vice president of hockey operations, also left the team.

The NHL fined the Blackhawks $2 million for the organizations’ inadequate internal procedures and inadequate and untimely response. CEO Danny Wirtz addressed the team on Wednesday.

Former coach Joel Quenneville (now coaching the Florida Panthers) and ex-assistant general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff (now general manager of the Winnipeg Jets) were apparently aware of Beach’s claim, but also failed to respond appropriately. Quenneville coached the Panthers’ game on Wednesday prior to his meeting with Commissioner Gary Bettman.

