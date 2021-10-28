What games should BYU Football keep as a Big 12 member?

PROVO, Utah– BYU football gears up for their big move to the Big 12 conference starting in 2023. But right now, behind the scenes, work is focused on which games to keep or remove from their Independent schedules when the Cougars head into the Big 12.

The Big 12 Conference has not yet decided which direction the competition will take regarding conference games. It will be either eight or nine; they didn’t settle for a number. Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby told KSL Sports that talks about the number of games to be played began two weeks ago.

Whichever way the Big 12 goes with league games, the workload for BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe will be a lot easier to put together three or four games a year rather than a full 12-game schedule.

“The first thing we do is look at our contracts, and we have a lot of different and very different contracts with different teams,” Holmoe said. the Zone Sports Network powered by KSL Sports earlier this month. “Those were contracts that took a lot of time and schedules that took a lot of time. And now some of them will have to relax. So we’re working on that now, looking at each individual year and the games that fit into the schedule of a Big 12 [schedule]. We are now in that process.”

So let’s join Holmoe and see from year to year which games should be on the future BYU football non-conference schedules when the Big 12 era kicks in.

Here are my predictions, trying to predict what would suit BYU football if they compete in the Big 12 Conference. Of course, there will be a lot of googling with many teams across the country likely to be involved in putting these moving pieces together.

For this exercise, we’ll make these predictions based on an eight-game Big 12 schedule.

2023

September 2 – Tennessee

September 23 – in Arkansas

October 21 – Boise State

November 4 – UNLV

Under no circumstances should BYU football tamper with future games against the SEC. Remember that the SEC is not part of ‘The Alliance’.

The Big 12 and SEC are already partnering through the Sugar Bowl. Strengthening relationships with the nation’s most powerful league can only benefit BYU and the Big 12. So you keep those games.

Also the idea of ​​Tennessee in Provo for BYU’s first game as a member of the Big 12 Conference? Again, that’s a primetime kind of stage.

For the other two games I went with UNLV because it’s a home game. BYU should aim to bring in seven home games a year as a Power 5 team.

Then a rival in Boise State. Boise comes to Provo and they have always shown a willingness to adjust their schedules to BYU.

The only game to bring a break is a trip to the USC on November 25. 2023 could be a year to take on three Power 5’s in the non-conference as a chance to get into LA and play at the Colosseum is rare.

I’m sure Bronco Mendenhall and the Virginia Cavaliers would have no problem with the remaining games against BYU being scrapped.

2024

September 7 – in Utah

September 14 – Hawaii

October 4 – State of Utah

November 2 – at UNLV

If the Big 12 Conference goes to eight league games, I could see a scenario where it opens up the opportunity for BYU football to schedule two in-state games in the non-conference slate.

However, there is a chance that the Utah game will not work according to the schedule. The two programs currently have TBA dates on the 2025 and 2026 schedules. It’s hard to imagine six years between games, but it’s possible. Especially with the looming Alliance for the Pac-12/Big Ten/ACC.

Matches against Hawaii and a road trip to UNLV round out the program. UNLV currently has no dates for non-conferences in September. Las Vegas is also a glorified home game for BYU. Play in an NFL stadium and be supported by 30,000 BYU football fans; why not?

Hawaii is a historic rival, and the match-up date makes a lot of sense in typical non-conference planning.

2025

September 6 – in Hawaii

September 13 – Stanford

September 20 – Minnesota

FCS

It will be interesting to see what becomes of the Minnesota game. The first meeting in Minneapolis was canceled last year due to COVID-19. At the end of BYU, don’t give up on the chance to host a Big Ten team. People need to remember that the Big 12, from a perception standpoint, whether fair or not, will try to prove that they are still a great league without Oklahoma and Texas. Keeping one or two P5s in the non-conference helps change stories across the country.

2026

September 19 – in Miami

October 2 – State of Utah

November 28 – at Stanford

FCS

The hypothetical 2026 non-conference schedule would be loaded here. Then you link this to eight (in this scenario) Big 12 games; it’s discouraging. But the Stanford series is valuable from a geographical point of view. It gives BYU a chance to reward its West Coast fans with a number of visits.

In this scenario, I’ll drop the remaining Arizona games. Is it a shame not to get a game from the Wildcats in Provo? Yes. Especially when you consider that all three encounters with Arizona have been considered “road games.” But that’s how it shakes out in my scenario.

I think fans would rather keep the games with Miami and Stanford than more games with Arizona. Then throw in an in-state game with Utah State and an FCS squad.

2027

September 18 – Utah

September 25 – in Boise State

Group of five

FCS

There are currently four games on the non-conference schedule for the 2027 season. But I say BYU should drop Arizona and Fresno State. Revive Utah after a three-year hiatus and add Boise State back to the slate.

Ideally, BYU does a money game with a Group of Five team and an FCS team to round out the slate.

2028

September 2 – Miami

September 16 – Ole Miss

November 25 – at Stanford

FCS

This would be a glove. But in its sixth year of participating in the Big 12 conference, you have to think that BYU depth and staff are better off dealing with a schedule like this. Of course, this kind of schedule only happens when the Big 12 moves to an eight-game league format.

These non-conference games are also drivers for getting people to invest in subscriptions. As crazy as it may sound now, the honeymoon phase of being in the Big 12 is going to wane for fans. They want something different on the home schedule. Games against Miami and Ole Miss in Provo keep donors investing and fans continuing to invest in tickets.

2029

September 1 – Stanford

September 8 – at Ole Miss

September 22 – in Boise State

FCS

The Grove alone is reason to keep the Ole Miss series. Those who didn’t experience Oxford in 2011 should be on your college football bucket list. This is another challenging non-conference schedule, but BYU should appreciate Boise State games.

2030

September 7 – in Utah

September 21 – Boise State

Group of Five game

FCS

Pretty clear here. But it’s all easier said than done.

2031-2035

2031: August 30 – Stanford, September 27 – in Boise State

2032: September 11 – Michigan State, September 25 – Boise State, Army West Point

2033: September 24 – in Boise State

2034: September 23 – Boise State

2035: September 1 – Stanford, September 8 – Missouri

If Boise State eventually enters the Big 12 Conference, it would be a lot easier to juggle the Broncos in these non-conference schedules. But if you look down the road in the 2030s, you might see the return of Boise State as an annual tilt with much less game inventory on BYU’s schedules.

It will be interesting to see what happens to the remaining Army West Point game. There’s still the possibility that a trip to Michie Stadium may eventually be in the works as well. The military seemed to have no interest in rescheduling last year’s competition. They have had a history of canceling games on BYU in the past.

Tom Holmoe will make an army series a priority. It’s a series of bucket lists for him to get on BYU’s agenda.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12-3pm Saturday) on KSL Nieuwsradio. Follow him on Twitter:@Mitch_Harper.