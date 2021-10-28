Dream season begins for Concord-Carlisle field hockey

The Patriots had three different goalscorers in the 3-0 win against Wayland: Emma Tonies, Kate Lyons and Julia Lambert, with helpers from Grace Waldeck and Bailey McIntyre. It showed the offensive firepower that Concord-Carlisle was capable of, with a roster full of scorers.

This game was a standard we set for ourselves, Turner said. We have continued to strive for this style of play as a team.

Since then, the Patriots have been one of the biggest upsets of the hockey season, marching on to a 12-1-1 record and the No. 4 spot in the Globes Division 1 power rankings. Their only miscues have come against a tough Holliston team, in a 1-1 draw, and upset Wellesleys 5-4, and the Patriots were able to bounce back quickly from both.

Coach Jacqui Turner (left) has her team playing excellent hockey. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

I am most proud of our teams’ ability to adapt and overcome adversity, Turner said.

Concord-Carlisles run was remarkable in an ultra-competitive Dual County League. Year after year, coach after coach will notice how hard it is to win in the DCL, and this year the Patriots are up to the challenge.

Turner believes that the level of competition drives the success of its teams.

We compete at a high level with tough opponents, Turner said. We learn every game and apply this knowledge to our next opponent.

On Sunday night, under the lights of Acton-Boxboroughs Leary Field, Concord-Carlisle used the knowledge they had gained throughout the season and defeated AB 3-1 to win the Thorpe division. Next on tap is the DCL tournament on Thursday and Friday in which the Patriots won in 7v7 format last year and, of course, the MIAA tournament starting next week.

It’s already been a record book season and Turner and her team are excited to see what comes next.

We look forward to taking each game as it comes, she said, and playing our best game of hockey together as a team.

Concord-Carlisle’s Bailey McIntyre carried the ball during Tuesday’s practice. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

free hits

This week marks the end of the regular season, with the cutoff for play on Saturday. Tournament seeding, determined by the new MIAA power rankings, will be revealed on Monday. There will be 32 qualifiers (plus teams with a record .500 or higher) across four divisions (versus two previously).

The games start on Wednesday, with the first four rounds (up to and including the eighth) taking place at the home field of the higher-ranking team. The concern is that this new ranking system could see teams going through the Commonwealth for games. Factor in bus driver and official shortages and the possibility of wild weather, and it could make for a chaotic first few rounds of the tournament.

Rockport Coach Mary Ryan, a member of the MIAAs Tournament Management Committee, said earlier this fall that she believes coaches understand that there can be bumps in the road. I think they are all well aware of what ADs are dealing with and just trying to be supportive, Ryan said.

It took a long time, but Bedford (8-5-4) won the Dual County League Foley division for the first time in 55 years. Their 3-2 win against Westford Academy in the first round of the league tournament secured the division title for the Bucs. Ever since I started coaching, I’ve used the 1966 date on the hockey banner as motivation to win, said coach Roseanne Ham. The team had set a goal at the start of the season that this would be the year to add 2021 to the banner and this special group of young women has delivered.

Somerset Berkley, back-to-back Division 1 champions in 2018 and 2019, has had a tough season. But the Blue Raiders turned things around on Monday with a 2-1 win over previously unbeaten Dartmouth. On Thursday and Friday, they will conclude their regular season against Seekonk and Case. With 8-4-3 and 19th in Division 2, they should be in the tournament just like they are playing their best hockey of the season… As the regular season comes to an end this week, rankings, based on the same formulas who will use the MIAA during the pairings, see Walpole as the first-ranked team in Division 1, with Andover close behind. Masconomet is the boss in Division 2, with Falmouth in second place. Sandwich is ahead of undefeated Watertown in Division 3 and Monomoy is first in Division 4 with Manchester Essex in second.

Games of the week

Thursday, King Philip at No. 4 Franklin, 3:45 PM In Franklin’s penultimate game of the regular season, they face a tough King Philip team that goes into the game at 12-3-1. The Warriors’ last defeat was against the Panthers on October 8, and they have won their last three games by a whopping three goals.

Thursday, Ipswich at No 17 Manchester Essex, 4pm Two of the best teams in Division 4 meet in a Cape Ann League fight. They opened their season against each other on September 7 when the Tigers got away with a narrow 1-0 victory. Since then, the 17th-ranked Hornets have gone 12-2-1 and are the second-ranked team in the power rankings.

Friday, No. 13 Hingham at No. 7 Falmouth, 3:30 p.m. Both top 20 teams close their regular season with a remarkable game. No. 7 Falmouth fell to Nauset last week, but recovered with a win against Dennis-Yarmouth. Hingham also loses to Cohasset on Monday and will want to end the season on a high.