Gertrude and Charlene Zagrodnik: Marc for mayor

We want you to get to know the Marc Warner we know.

We’ve been fortunate enough to live next door to a truly extraordinary neighbor for the past 16 years, namely Marc Warner (who also happens to live in the home of former Mayor William Feiker, seven-time mayor, we believe).

We can only speak positively about Marc! First, he is a problem solver and a critical thinker. On many occasions he has helped us solve problems in our house over 150 years old. His immediate reaction and full concentration with effort allow the situation to be remedied. He is willing to investigate if necessary.

We would not hesitate to ask for his help as he has proven time and again that he will be there when we need him. We can rely on him!

He is smart and creative in his approach to our projects and his finished projects are enjoyable and sustainable!

Most importantly, Marc is a good listener and asks questions to make sure he understands what is being said so he can inform you about his thoughts.

What a knowledgeable person! He is a graduate of MIT. The loss of Cambridge (where he and his wife used to live) is the gain of Northampton! He is quite humorous and we have nice conversations about the “dog gate”!

Marc, along with his wife Bonnie, play sports almost daily with their two sons Jeff and Douglas, be it football, table tennis, badminton or tennis. The activities are centered around the family. It’s all about family for him!

We know who we support for the mayor as he is a person of integrity and will work to improve Northampton.

Gertrude and Charlene Zagrodnik

Northampton