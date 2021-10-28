High School Football: Final Standings AP





The latest rankings of Illinois high school soccer teams in each grade, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters. Class 8A 1. Loyola (13) (9-0) 130 1

2. Maine South (8-1) 111 3

3. Warren (8-1) 105 4

4. Neuqua Valley (8-1) 88 2

5. Lincoln-Way East (7-2) 63 T6

6. Hinsdale Central (8-1) 60 8

7. South Elgin (9-0) 40 T6

8. Naperville Central (6-3) 37 9

9. Lockport (8-1) 27 NR

10. Marist (6-3) 17 5 Others who got votes: York 16, Naperville North 12, Bolingbrook 4, Glenbard West 3, OFallon 2. Class 7A 1. Brother Rice (9) (7-2) 133 2

2. Batavia (5) (9-0) 130 1

3. Wheaton North (8-1) 109 3

4. Saint Rita (7-2) 93 5

5. Mount Carmel (6-3) 87 4

6. Normal (9-0) 60 7

7. Hononegah (9-0) 47 8

8. Moline (8-1) 39 9

9. Outlook (7-2) 31 6

10. Buffalo Grove (8-1) 26 NR Others receiving votes: Hersey 9, Plainfield Central 3, Hoffman Estates 2, Pekin 1. Class 6A 1. East St. Louis (13) (7-2) 148 1

2. Cary Grove (2) (9-0) 137 2

3. St. Ignatius (8-1) 112 4

4. Lemon (9-0) 109 5

5. Wauconda (9-0) 76 7

6. Crete-Monee (6-3) 64 6

7. Forest Lake (7-2) 56 8

8. Haarlem (8-1) 51 9

9. Washington (7-2) 32 10

10. Deerfield (8-1) 13 NR Others receiving votes: Prairie Ridge 12, Simeon 7, Kenwood 5, Belvidere North 2, Richards 1. Class 5A 1. Fenwick (10) (7-2) 153 2

2. Kankakee (6) (9-0) 141 3 in class 6A

3. Morris (9-0) 125 3

4. Mahomet-Seymour (9-0) 98 4

5. Peoria (7-2) 88 5

6. Sterling (7-2) 62 7

(tie) Mascoutah (8-1) 62 6

8. Glenbard South (8-1) 50 8

9. Marion (8-1) 36 9

10. Nazareth (5-4) 23 NR Others who got votes: Morton 12, Marmion 9, Morgan Park 8, Sycamore 8, Rockford Boylan 5. Class 4A 1. Joliet Catholic (14) (9-0) 157 1

2. Rochester (3) (8-1) 156 1 in class 5A

3. Sacred Heart Griffin (8-1) 136 2

4. Richmond Burton (9-0) 120 3

5. Genoa-Kingston (8-1) 87 5

6. Cross Head (7-2) 85 6

7. St. Francis (7-2) 74 7

8. Kewanee (8-1) 45 4

9. Peoria Notre Dame (6-3) 26 8

10. Wheaton Academy (7-2) 16 NR

(tie) Breese Central (8-1) 16 10 Others who received votes: Coal City 7, Stillman Valley 4, Freeburg 3, Carterville 2, Quincy Notre Dame 1. Class 3A 1. IC Catholic (13) (8-1) 146 1

2. Byron (1) (9-0) 132 3

3. Tolono Unit (9-0) 111 5

4. Williamsville (1) (8-1) 106 4

5. Princeton (8-1) 94 6

6. Mount Carmel, IL (9-0) 80 8

7. Reed Custer (8-1) 56 T10

8. Durand (8-1) 43 T10

9. Benton (9-0) 31 NR

10. Monticello (7-2) 20 9 Others receiving votes: Fairfield 4, Carlinville 1, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1. Class 2A 1. Wilmington (10) (9-0) 135 2 in Class 3A

2. Decatur St Teresa (4) (9-0) 127 1

3. Breese Mater Dei (9-0) 112 2

4. Downs Tri-Valley (9-0) 86 3 in Class 2A

5. Farmington (9-0) 85 7 in Class 3A

6. Bismarck Henning (9-0) 59 4

7. Pana (9-0) 49 5

8. Bishop McNamara (5-4) 29 NR

9. Nashville (8-1) 28 NR

10. Knoxville (8-1) 24 8 Others receiving votes: Maroa-Forsyth 21, Johnston City 11, Erie-Prophetstown 2, North-Mac 1, Sterling Newman 1. Class 1A 1. Carrollton (4) (8-1) 129 1

2. Athens (10) (8-1) 128 6 in class 2A

3. Camp point Central (8-1) 119 4

4. Forreston (7-2) 105 6

5. Lena Winslow (1) (7-2) 83 3

6. Fulton (7-2) 76 5

7. Abingdon (8-1) 68 2

8. Ottawa Marquette (8-1) 34 7

9. Saint Pray (7-2) 32 8

10. Aurora Christian (6-3) 17 9 Others receiving votes: Arcola 14, Cumberland 13, Gilman Iroquois West 5, Nokomis 2.

