Padres hire Ruben Niebla as pitching coach for landing manager

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Padres general manager AJ Preller has hired a pitching coach before bringing in a manager.

Preller hired Ruben Niebla away from Cleveland on Wednesday, saying a number of factors made the Guardians assistant pitching coach and the Southern California native too good to pass up, even as San Diego’s management search stretched to three weeks.

Niebla, 49, has been Cleveland’s assistant pitching coach for the past two seasons. Before that, he served as pitching coordinator of the Guardians’ minor league for seven seasons. Overall, he spent 21 seasons in the Cleveland organization.

He is widely credited with helping develop starters such as Shane Bieber, former Padres farmhand Corey Kluber, Mike Clevinger — now with San Diego — Trevor Bauer, Triston McKenzie, Aaron Civale, James Karinchak and Zach Plesac. Clevinger was traded to San Diego in 2020 and spent this season recovering from Tommy John surgery.

“He’s a guy that we thought was very attractive and he has a great reputation in the game,” said Preller. “Obviously it’s very competitive there, so from that point of view we wanted to make sure he’s with us.”

Preller said that Niebla is expected to have an impact on the pitchers of the entire organization, not just the big leaguers.

Preller is still interviewing candidates to replace manager Jayce Tingler, who was fired on October 6 after a brutal second-half collapse that saw the Padres plummet from a firm hold on NL’s second wildcard spot to a losing record for 10th time in 11 seasons.

The Padres fired pitching coach Larry Rothschild on August 23 and replaced him with bullpen coach Ben Fritz.

Preller will not confirm the candidates he has interviewed so far for the manager’s job, but reports indicate that former Cardinals manager Mike Shildt and former Chicago White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen have been interviewed.

As for hiring a manager pitching coach, Preller said in conversations with several manager candidates, “They’ve all expressed their consistency: ‘If we can get a chance to get such a quality person, let’s go do it. .’

“Most managers today are just looking for high quality people to surround themselves with. If you come around Ruben, everyone will appreciate what he has done and his knowledge and his experience and be able to see and experience that recognize,” the GM added.

Preller said Niebla will be good for all pitchers in the organization. “It’s not a one-size-fits-all approach. He tailors it to the individual and has influenced the careers of many different guys over the past two decades.”

The GM said Clevinger told him that if there was one person in the Cleveland organization who had a lot of influence on his career, it was Niebla.

Niebla returns to Southern California. He was born in Calexico and lives in El Centro, both in neighboring Imperial County. His daughter, Jaelyn, goes to the state of San Diego.

“That’s part of the whole deal. He has a local flavor, he’s a guy who grew up as a Padres fan,” Preller said. “He has some ties to the area, the community, close to San Diego, his experiences and track record, all those things are ready for us.”

The Padres beefed up their rotation last season, only to see several starters struggle to get deep into games. In addition, Yu Darvish, Blake Snell and Chris Paddack finished the season on the injured list.

Joe Musgrove, who threw the first no-hitter in franchise history on April 9, was the only member of the rotation to make every start.